Education commissioner denies parents' petitions to remove superintendents over Covid-19 masks

The state education commissioner dismissed petitions from 14 parents who sought to remove superintendents and principals for upholding the Covid-19 mask mandate in schools on Jan. 25.

That day nine months ago was a confusing one. The day before, a State Supreme Court judge in Nassau County had overturned the state mask mandate, and some parents sent their children to school Jan. 25 without masks.

After the students were told to wear a mask or go home, 14 parents from around the state – most from Western New York – filed petitions with state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. They wanted her to expunge any student disciplinary records related to Jan. 25, issue an order allowing students to attend school without face coverings, and to remove the administrators.

The state Education Department had issued a notice to schools that the Nassau County decision conflicted with an earlier decision from a state Supreme Court in Albany County, and many districts enforced the mask mandate.

An Appellate Division judge stayed the decision late Jan. 25, after students had gone to school.

Parents filed petitions concerning a total of 20 children in Williamsville, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, West Seneca, Grand Island, Salamanca, Albion, Greece, Whitesboro and Coxsackie-Athens school districts.

The Buffalo News has reported that Kelly Hunter and Jackie Best, who ran for school board seats in Hamburg, were among those filing petitions. Reached Monday, Best declined to comment on Rosa's decision to dismiss the petitions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hot-button issues sparked costly school board races: 'Scary to see us spend that kind of money' Contentious races emerged in several districts this year as issues such as mask mandates and curriculum concerns overshadowed traditional ones like taxes. Races in those districts attracted a lot of attention, a lot of voters and a lot of money.

Parents had contended schools had unlawfully required students to wear face coverings, and impermissibly disciplined children who did not. In her decision, the commissioner states that only one student was disciplined with a one-day suspension. That petition was dismissed because the wrong person was served with the petition.

The mask mandate was lifted March 2, and Rosa dismissed the appeals as moot.

She also said superintendents can only be removed if they engaged in willful violation or neglect of duty. And school principals are not subject to removal by the commissioner, she noted.

"The petitioners have failed to demonstrate that the superintendents willfully violated a provision of the education law or disobeyed an order or regulation of the Board of Regents or the commissioner," Rosa stated.

And she added that each of the administrators acted in good faith.

"I would like to think that this is the end of this particular episode, particularly as it relates to Covid-related requirements placed on us by the state, and the division that it may have caused in some communities," Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said.

He said that instead of focusing on Covid-era arguments, schools are trying to make sure children have a sense of value in school, and getting what they need instructionally and emotionally.