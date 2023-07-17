Edsel owners have heard it all.

“It’s hard to drive an Edsel if you don’t have a sense of humor,” said Mike Brogan, a longtime member of the International Edsel Club’s Western New York chapter.

“You’re going to be the butt of jokes,” Brogan said. “But more than half the people – and these are car people, not just people off the street – will come up to you and say, ‘Boy, this car was ahead of its time.’ “

Edsels were in production for only three years in the late 1950s, before Ford Motor Co. pulled the plug amid weak sales. In American culture, the word Edsel became synonymous with a commercial flop.

Car aficionados view Edsels differently: as stylish, sturdy vehicles that stand out on the road. Now, Edsel owners are inviting the public to come see for themselves, at a rally scheduled for the Buffalo region this week.

More than 50 Edsels are expected to roll into town for the 54th annual International Edsel Club Rally, at the Buffalo Niagara Marriott in Amherst. The cars start arriving on Tuesday, with a “grand finale” from 1 to 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own vintage of cars, of any type, style or year.

Club members will drive in from all over the country, from as far away as California and Florida.

Joseph Galvin, another member of the local chapter, is a fan of offbeat cars, including Packards and Studebakers. He has owned seven Edsels over time, after buying his first one over a decade ago. He now has four of them.

Galvin loves the features that make Edsels distinct, including the “horse-collar” grille, wraparound blinker lights, and push-button transmission system in the middle of the steering wheel. “The colors of the cars are just so space age, like ‘The Jetsons,’ “ he said.

In addition to displaying their vehicles, the Edsel club members over the course of the week will have a chance to mingle, sightsee, and buy spare parts. Brogan, a former West Falls resident who moved to Florida, said some show visitors are surprised to learn Edsels are even still around.

Edsel was a much-hyped new division of Ford, pictured as “the car of the future.” The first one was built in late 1957, and the last one in 1959, for the 1960 model year. During the Edsel’s three-year production run, only about 118,000 of the vehicles were made. The Buffalo region was home to multiple Edsel dealerships.

Historians have cited various reasons for the Edsel’s quick demise: its debut just as a recession hit; inadequate market research; an unappealing name; the pricing; and consumer tastes. When Ford discontinued the Edsel, Time magazine declared: “As it turned out, the Edsel was a classic case of the wrong car for the wrong market at the wrong time.”

Even though production ended 64 years ago, the brand as a kind of shorthand for failure has lived on, alongside New Coke, the movie “Heaven’s Gate,” and the 1962 New York Mets.

Galvin believes the Edsel deserves a better fate.

“You hear those comments when you have your cars on display: ‘Can you imagine someone buying an Edsel? What a piece of (garbage) that is,’” he said. “You say something to them, like, ‘You obviously never owned one.’”

“These are really well-built cars,” he said.

Other car show visitors gather around the Edsels and marvel at them, Galvin said.

“They’ll say, ‘That’s a really beautiful car. How come they didn’t sell more of those, how come that didn’t make it?’”

Galvin feels the Edsel’s power when he takes one on a road trip, instead of just driving around local streets.

“The car wanted to go,” he said. “It showed up for me once I gave it what it needed.”

Edsels today sell for a wide range of prices, depending on their condition and how rare they are. On eBay on Sunday, a handful were listed for sale, with asking prices ranging from $2,000 to nearly $42,000.

The decision-makers at Ford who ended the Edsel probably never imagined a gathering like the one in Amherst still celebrating the vehicles six decades on.

“Hopefully, we’ll get the word out to people so that we can still instill some interest in these cars, because they are worth a lot more than the bad reputation they got when they first came out,” Galvin said.

The Edsel was “was a flop in its day, but it’s not a flop today,” he said. “For a lot of us, we really think we’re on to something with these cars.”