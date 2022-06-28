Eden supervisor wins primary against incumbent in Erie County clerk's race

Endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman, the supervisor for the Town of Eden, handily won the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk against five-year incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns.

The two will face off again in the general election. While Hartman has now secured the Democratic Party line, Kearns still carries both the Republican and Conservative party lines.

The Clerk's Office handles local Department of Motor Vehicles transactions, as well as real estate transactions and pistol permits.

Unusual political dynamic at play in Democratic primary for Erie County clerk's race The Erie County Clerk's Office is at the center of an unusual political campaign that has resulted in labeling a lifelong Democrat as an "extreme Republican," and promoting a lifelong, voting Republican – who just recently changed her party affiliation a few months ago – as "the only choice for Democrats."

Though Kearns is a lifelong registered Democrat, he has carried the Republican and Conservative endorsements in his prior runs for election to the clerk's seat. Meanwhile, Hartman had been a lifelong Republican until a few months ago, when she formally changed her party affiliation to Democrat.

Hartman, 43, has said she has always supported more progressive social issues and been staunchly anti-Trump, despite her longstanding affiliation with the Republican Party prior to this year. Kearns, meanwhile, has long positioned himself as an "independent" Democrat.

"While I haven’t always been a member of Democratic Party, I've always shared their values," Hartman said in her victory speech. "The voters had an important choice tonight in this election, where they chose to support the candidate who supported their values, such as a woman's right to choose, equality for all and safety from gun violence."

A Hamburg native who moved to Eden 11 years ago, Hartman touted her accomplishments in keeping the Town of Eden running during the Covid-19 era as a hallmark of her campaign for clerk. She also noted that no women currently hold countywide elected office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She was criticized for not changing her party affiliation to Democrat until she decided to run against Kearns this year.

As supervisor, Hartman has taken on different leadership roles, she said, and worked to move forward a town master plan that addresses land use issues and would allow the town to modernize without losing its rural character.

Her campaign platform included establishing a gun buyback program, distributing free gun safety locks with every new pistol permit, offering more suicide prevention information and opening a new county auto bureau, preferably on the East Side, to improve public access to motor vehicle services.

"I’ve been out knocking on doors for month now, speaking with residents and listening to their concerns – their concerns for their safety, their concern for their rights," she said Tuesday. "They want someone who can listen to them and bring them access to their communities."

Kearns, 53, endured a tough primary in which his opponent highlighted his conservative stances on immigration and abortion. He was also criticized for recently hiring his cousin to serve as first deputy county clerk.

"My opponent ran a campaign on national issues," Kearns said of his loss. "I want to run a campaign on the County Clerk's Office. We've talked about all the issues that deal with the Clerk's Office, and that's what I'm going to focus on."

Election 2022 coverage: Primary night Primary night is here. From the scenes at campaign headquarters to elections results, The Buffalo News will bring you the latest news here.

As part of his campaign campaign, Kearns pointed to his ability to keep the Clerk's Office going despite the economic shutdown in 2020. Kearns opened auto bureaus for curbside service and said he re-engineered the office to handle paper transactions, allow mail-in pistol permit transactions and off-site real estate paperwork processing.

He also established an appointment system for motor vehicle transactions and campaigned against vacant and abandoned "zombie" properties.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sandra Tan Reporter I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com Follow Sandra Tan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Leah Clark Intern Reporter I am from Jackson, Mississippi and a sophomore at Xavier University of Louisiana studying Mass Communication with a concentration in multimedia. I also am studying Political Science as a minor. Follow Leah Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today