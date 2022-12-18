Eden leads in snowfall total as Erie County bears brunt of latest storm

Eden received the most snowfall – 19.9 inches – from the lake-effect snow that began arriving in Western New York on Friday evening, according to National Weather Service data released Sunday morning.

The next-highest recorded totals were in West Seneca, at 19.5 inches, and in Hamburg, at 18.5 inches.

Among other Erie County communities, Orchard Park – which had the eyes of a national TV audience for the Bills game at Highmark Stadium Saturday night – received 15 inches.

The Weather Service reported a total of 11.8 inches at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

BUF issues Public Information Statement (PNS) https://t.co/8BzyvpVkZv — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 18, 2022

In Niagara County, North Tonawanda received 2.8 inches, the most reported for that county.

In Chautauqua County, the highest reported total was in Fredonia, with 2.3 inches. Cattaraugus County's highest total was in Olean, with just 1 inch.