Economist James Glassman takes optimistic view of turnaround

James Glassman is hopeful that by year's end, things can get back to where they were before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The head economist for JPMorgan Chase commercial banking knows some may consider his view optimistic. But Glassman sees signs of economic progress and resilience as the country copes with the Covid-19 pandemic. A major bright spot he cites: vaccines with high rates of effectiveness, which can lead to a lifting of restrictions that have hindered businesses.
A recent JPMorgan survey found 77% of midsized businesses and 63% of small businesses were optimistic about their performance in the year ahead.
Even so, only 47% of small businesses expect sales and revenue growth this year, compared to 60% a year ago. Sixty nine percent of midsized businesses expect to see sales and revenue growth, virtually unchanged from last year.
Here is how Glassman sizes up the economic picture:
Q: How does the economy look now compared to six months ago?
A: People were hopeful back then, and the main reason was because they anticipated we were going to have something from the vaccine developments. And now here we are.
I know it's taking time to get it moving again. But I think the optimism that we felt back then turns out it was justified, I think. I think people are pretty hopeful now.
I think they have more concrete things to focus on, because not only did they get substantial help from all the fiscal resources that Washington sent – the [Paycheck Protection Program] money, the help for workers – but the economy's been on the mend since May, if you look at (Gross Domestic Product) numbers.
The labor market's been recovering more slowly because a lot of this activity – people can't shop, can't go to the restaurants, can't go to work in the office – so they've learned how to adapt quickly to online platforms.
And I think most businesses that I talk to, they were stunned at how quickly they could shift gears and have people working from home, virtual communications.
I think they were getting a sense of that over the summer, and now they've really kind of gotten used to it.
Some people might say, "why are these guys so hopeful, why is everybody optimistic, there's so much upheaval still around us." But I think the same thing that's been driving the equity market has been driving the views of the business community.
Q: The vaccine rollout has been slow. Can small businesses survive until the vaccines are more widely distributed?
A: I think in a few weeks, they're going to figure it out and it will accelerate. [Dr. Anthony] Fauci was saying their aim was to get up to a million people [vaccinated] per day, and he thought that was perfectly plausible.
The main thing businesses are going to keep their eye on is, the more people we can vaccinate, the more we can get a grip on this spread of this disease in recent weeks.
And if you start to see the curve [in cases] bending down again, all of a sudden, all these communities are going to be rethinking lifting restrictions. That's the key.
When I look at Buffalo or Rochester, or Peoria, Ill., or L.A., it's all the same. We're all having to put on restrictions, which is causing all the upheaval.
And no matter where you look in this country, everybody we look at the progress on employment, unemployment, it looks very similar no matter where you go and that's because the phenomenon that's holding everybody back is this need to restrict activities in restaurants and bars, and fitness centers and things like that.
Q: Six months ago, you predicted the pandemic's impact on the economy would be more like a natural disaster than a business cycle – something that could be recovered from more quickly. Has it played out that way?
A: Yeah, more than I even imagined. If this was a normal business cycle, I would have told you, even though I'm optimistic, this might take 10 years to get out of, given the severity of the upheaval in the labor market. Here we are, in eight months, the unemployment rate has come down as much as it normally takes eight years for it to come down like that.
So when you compare what's going on now to what normally happens, we're completely different.
Consumer activity is right back to where it started, which is pretty unusual. Business activity in capital goods other than aircraft has snapped back to normal. Real estate is booming. Those are not things you see in a normal business cycle.
The reason it felt like it was going to be a natural disaster [instead of a business cycle] was because we were pouring a lot of money trying to help people compensate for lost wages. And if you can do that, you can help everybody get back on their feet again more quickly, and I think that's what's playing out. And that must be the thing that underpins the equity market.
Q: Which industries are doing the best and which are struggling the most?
A: Anybody in consumer goods is doing really well. The guys that are most struggling, I think it's really the air travel system. People are not traveling. Car rental companies, hotels, Disney World, airlines, they're the ones that are struggling. Anyone in the service industry.
The hospital system, too, has been struggling, because when you have to close your doors for elective procedures to make room for people who have Covid-19, the economics of a hospital system is really based on the elective procedures and all those things, and they've had to postpone these things temporarily.
It's not too mysterious. If you're in the goods sector, you're doing really well, because people can shop online. If you're in the service sector – you play in the local symphony, you're in the theater – people can't get you, because they're not allowed to get there. So you're really struggling.
Q: How long will it take for those types of industries to come back, too?
A: I'm hoping by summer we can start thinking about normal. It may take longer.
Look at air travel. Air travel's coming back, it's running at half the level it normally does. And it's not because people are told not to fly, it's because they're afraid.
If you have people nervous about going out and mixing in a crowd, it just takes time to get comfortable. And I think people have to see that the vaccines are actually putting an end to this.
Once that happens, I think you'll see us snapping back to more normal. … I think there's going to be a rush of energy to get back to normal, once that happens, for many people.
There's a lot of restaurants that have gone out of business because they don't have the lifeline to make it, to get over the hump. But then that means there's new opportunities for somebody else to step in. But those things take time.
I'm thinking by the end of this year, we're going to be back to where we started. That's a little optimistic, relative to my peers. But that view is shared inside the [Federal Reserve] among some of the optimists.
Q: Where do you see the travel and hospitality industries going after the pandemic? Do you see those coming back?
A: I do, because I think people, particularly when it comes to business travel when I asked guys who have operations abroad, and they have to manage them. I ask them, "Can you do this virtually?" and they say, "No way. I have to have people on-site, I have to see it."
And so I think once we're over the fear – yeah, we all love not having to commute to go to work, but we forget there's a lot of benefits in going to work, being at the office, seeing people face-to-face.