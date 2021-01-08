Economist James Glassman takes optimistic view of turnaround

If you have people nervous about going out and mixing in a crowd, it just takes time to get comfortable. And I think people have to see that the vaccines are actually putting an end to this.

Once that happens, I think you'll see us snapping back to more normal. … I think there's going to be a rush of energy to get back to normal, once that happens, for many people.

There's a lot of restaurants that have gone out of business because they don't have the lifeline to make it, to get over the hump. But then that means there's new opportunities for somebody else to step in. But those things take time.

I'm thinking by the end of this year, we're going to be back to where we started. That's a little optimistic, relative to my peers. But that view is shared inside the [Federal Reserve] among some of the optimists.

Q: Where do you see the travel and hospitality industries going after the pandemic? Do you see those coming back?

A: I do, because I think people, particularly when it comes to business travel when I asked guys who have operations abroad, and they have to manage them. I ask them, "Can you do this virtually?" and they say, "No way. I have to have people on-site, I have to see it."