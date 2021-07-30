Economist James Glassman says economy springing back to life quickly

James Glassman sees businesses struggling to find workers to hire and wrestling with supply chain problems.
"Those are symptoms of an economy where demand sprang back to life very quickly, because the problem wasn't like a normal business cycle," said Glassman, head economist for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.
Glassman said businesses in the bank's latest outlook survey were generally upbeat about the economy. He talked about how the recovery is progressing:
Q: How's the economy looking?
A: I think we're in pretty good shape. … In the national economy, it's all happening because the vaccinations are making real headway and it's allowing communities to open up again. To me, that was the key. You can't expect to get back to restaurants and fitness centers and all that until you get these restrictions lifted.
If you look at (Gross Domestic Product), national output, it's probably very close to where it would have been, had there been no pandemic, as of June. But employment is quite a way's away. You've got the same issue in Buffalo. Nonfarm payrolls are about 6% below where they would have been.
Why's that happening? … Businesses have gotten a lot better at automating things, and using technology. Just like consumers, they had to figure out digital channels. So they have become much more efficient, much more productive.
Everywhere you go, everyone's complaining they're having a hard time getting their workers back or finding new people.
But they must also be figuring out how to manage. Because when you look at the restaurant business for example, retail sales at restaurants are pretty much back where they would have been. And yet, we know there's a lot of people who used to work in the restaurant business who are not back yet. And the restaurants are having a hard time finding people.
Q: What will it take to get more people back into the workforce?
A: There's 9 million job listings that people say they can't fill. Right before the pandemic, that was about 7 million. So I think the pandemic upheaval probably accounts for maybe 2 million of the jobs businesses can't fill.
I think the solution to that is just time. I think by the fall, we aren't going to be talking about that part so much. But there's a structural gap that's been building for a decade. It's because you've got all these baby boomers who are now retiring, and there aren't as many young people coming in to the job market as there are leaving.
Q: What influence does the $300 in federal supplemental unemployment benefits have on hiring?
A: The thing you always hear from businesses is that we've overcompensated people and no one has an incentive to go back, if they're getting the same pay from unemployment.
I don't think that's really the issue. Because when you look at the states that chose not to (continue) the federal $300 supplement – about half of them did that, the other half are taking it – there's really very little difference in unemployment insurance trends among all those states. You don't see that echoed in the state performance.
Q: How are businesses coping without the workers they want to hire?
A: I think what's interesting is, because this crisis has forced the business community to figure it out faster, and to automate things, and to do what consumers are doing, more shopping online.
It's making everybody more efficient, and that may be why the job market has been slower to recover. But what that means in the future is, that we may find that we need a higher level of economic activity to get everybody back to work, which is a productivity story.
I hear that story a lot among business leaders of small and midsize companies. They're all saying, 'We're having a hard time finding people, we realize this is probably a structural problem that's probably going to be with us for a long time.' So they're trying to figure out how to automate whatever they can.
You might think, well that's not great for workers. But if what's causing them to do that is, they can't find the workers, and we've got 9 million jobs businesses say they can't find people for, that means all this automation isn't cutting people out. It's probably creating a more attractive environment for workers, and companies will be able to pay them.
Q: What about supply chains disruptions?
A: I'm not surprised, because when you look at the shipping ports – Los Angeles, Long Beach and all the main ones, particularly the ones from Asia – it's just really jammed up. And I don't know why that happened. This was a global crisis. It hit everybody and everybody probably reacted the same way: shut down, you've got to survive. And everybody's surprised how quickly the U.S. is coming back.
Q: How big of a threat is inflation?
A: I don't see it as a problem. Obviously there are big price increases. But I don't think they're going to last, because if this is all the result of bottlenecks – once they work out and I've got a new car I can buy, I'm not going to be bidding up the price of used cars.
Virtually 95% of the acceleration in the (Consumer Price Index) is coming from the car sector. There's some from food, there's some from energy, but it's really mainly centered in the car area, which tells me this is not your standard inflation dynamic.
Matt Glynn