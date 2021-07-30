Economist James Glassman says economy springing back to life quickly

Q: What influence does the $300 in federal supplemental unemployment benefits have on hiring?

A: The thing you always hear from businesses is that we've overcompensated people and no one has an incentive to go back, if they're getting the same pay from unemployment.

I don't think that's really the issue. Because when you look at the states that chose not to (continue) the federal $300 supplement – about half of them did that, the other half are taking it – there's really very little difference in unemployment insurance trends among all those states. You don't see that echoed in the state performance.

Q: How are businesses coping without the workers they want to hire?

A: I think what's interesting is, because this crisis has forced the business community to figure it out faster, and to automate things, and to do what consumers are doing, more shopping online.

It's making everybody more efficient, and that may be why the job market has been slower to recover. But what that means in the future is, that we may find that we need a higher level of economic activity to get everybody back to work, which is a productivity story.