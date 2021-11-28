 Skip to main content
ECMC to restrict patient visitation starting Monday
Erie County Medical Center will return to a more restrictive patient visitation policy amid a spike in Covid-19 cases that is straining hospital capacity across the region.

Beginning Monday, patients at ECMC will be limited to one visitor per day during a six-hour visitation window, the hospital announced Sunday. That visitor must undergo a Covid-19 screening upon arrival, which will include a temperature check at the door. Any patient being treated for Covid-19, or who is under quarantine or showing symptoms, will not be allowed to have any visitors. Family can schedule teleconference visits that are facilitated by ECMC staff. 

The hospital said exceptions will still be allowed for end-of-life visits.

Emergency Department patients are limited to one person with them for the duration of their stay in the ER, and that person must remain in the patient's room the entire time. 

People undergoing outpatient procedures may have a caregiver present to assist with admission, but they will not be permitted to wait inside the hospital. Instead, nurses will call the caregiver to pick up the patient when they are ready to be discharged.

ECMC is still not performing elective outpatient procedures, a policy that has been in place since September. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

