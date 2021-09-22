ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate

Erie County Medical Center, which houses the top-level trauma center in Western New York, expects to lose about 400 hospital workers due to the new state vaccination mandate at a time when it's seeing record numbers of patient admissions.
As a result, the hospital is planning to suspend all elective inpatient surgeries, and temporarily refuse all intensive care unit patients transfers from other area hospitals, said spokesman Peter Cutler.
ECMC also will shrink the number of units at its Terrace View nursing and rehabilitative care facility and cut back on outpatient clinic hours ECMC so that more health care staff can be redirected to inpatient care in the main hospital, he said.
The hospital reached an all-time high for inpatients in the hospital, with 553 beds occupied. The hospital is licensed for a maximum of 573 beds.
ECMC is a full-service hospital that also houses the region's only Level 1 trauma center, accepting patients in the greatest need of critical care. But it expects about 10% of its workforce will not be fully vaccinated by Monday, when Gov. Kathy Hochul's vaccine mandate for all health care workers goes into effect. That could restrict between 400 and 500 hospital staffers from working.
Support Local Journalism
As previously reported, U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd in Utica has temporarily barred the state from enforcing the mandate on anyone objecting to the vaccine for religious beliefs. The state is now due in court on Oct. 12 to explain why its mandate does not discriminate against health workers who want religious exemptions to the requirement. Original plans to have the case heard on Tuesday were delayed.
The state’s vaccine mandate order does not include any exemptions and does not offer regular Covid testing as an alternative for those who refuse vaccines.
"It's the smart thing to do and we have to continue the mandates," the governor said. "This is not intended to be dictatorial; this is intended to save lives."
Some lawmakers and officials in the health care industry have repeatedly warned about negative consequences to health care providers if thousands of people refuse to get vaccinated and are fired or forced to resign from their jobs at hospitals, nursing homes and other settings.
Both ECMC and Kaleida Health have reported that some employees have sought religious exemptions since Judge Hurd issued his temporary restraining order.
"We are now assessing the federal judge’s recent calendar change that was announced relative to the temporary restraining order," said spokesman Michael Hughes. "That said, we are doing all that we can compliantly implement the mandate. Our goal remains the same as did from the day the pandemic hit; and that is to protect our employees and patients as we continue to battle Covid-19."
Currently, 91% of Kaleida's hospital staff and direct care providers are vaccinated, he said.
Hochul said the state is looking at ways to help prevent any crisis situations at health facilities, but noted that hospitals and others already are supposed to have emergency staffing plans to accommodate unexpected personnel shortages, such as the flu spreading through a workforce.