ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate

Erie County Medical Center, which houses the top-level trauma center in Western New York, expects to lose about 400 hospital workers due to the new state vaccination mandate at a time when it's seeing record numbers of patient admissions.

As a result, the hospital is planning to suspend all elective inpatient surgeries, and temporarily refuse all intensive care unit patients transfers from other area hospitals, said spokesman Peter Cutler.

ECMC also will shrink the number of units at its Terrace View nursing and rehabilitative care facility and cut back on outpatient clinic hours ECMC so that more health care staff can be redirected to inpatient care in the main hospital, he said.

The hospital reached an all-time high for inpatients in the hospital, with 553 beds occupied. The hospital is licensed for a maximum of 573 beds.

ECMC is a full-service hospital that also houses the region's only Level 1 trauma center, accepting patients in the greatest need of critical care. But it expects about 10% of its workforce will not be fully vaccinated by Monday, when Gov. Kathy Hochul's vaccine mandate for all health care workers goes into effect. That could restrict between 400 and 500 hospital staffers from working.

