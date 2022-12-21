ECMC nurses on CPEP: 'It just seems like the whole system is starting to break down'

As a registered nurse in Erie County Medical Center's behavioral health emergency room, Frank Wargula said he's usually trying to care for roughly 15 patients at any given time during his overnight shift.

But it's not unheard of for that figure to jump to 20 or 25 patients during busy times, he said.

"If we could just get down to a constant 1 to 7, 1 to 8, that would be manageable, because the biggest thing right now is burnout," he said. "I would say 95% of us are burnt out. You dread going to work."

Wargula has worked for five years as a nurse in ECMC's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP. The 24/7 unit is one of the state's largest programs serving adults, children and adolescents in crisis, seeing an average of about 10,000 to 11,000 patients a year. It's the lone safety net mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region, except for a much smaller unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

ECMC has said 180 staff members work in CPEP and it is working to hire more workers.

CPEP has, at times, gotten overwhelmed over the last couple years, with Wargula and others noticing a steady increase in patients while there are lingering challenges recruiting and retaining staff for the unit. He's noticed more patients at CPEP who need to be admitted, but the hospital also has had issues discharging patients, creating bottlenecks in the observation rooms where some people can wait up to three days to be evaluated by a psychiatrist.

The situation came to a head last week when the nurses' union posted a video online of exhausted ECMC behavioral health staff confronting administrators about staffing plans as Christmas and New Year's weekends approach. The video caught the attention of the state Health Department, which said Friday it had "launched an investigation into this matter" but declined further comment.

It comes at a time when the New York State Nurses Association is negotiating a new contract for more than 1,300 registered nurses at the hospital. The current contract expires Dec. 31 – no extension has been reached yet – and it's worth noting that nurses there can't go on strike because ECMC is a public-benefit corporation.

The union posted the video after months of meetings over the conditions at CPEP, said Lona DeNisco, a registered nurse in ECMC's Emergency Department since 2003 and co-chair of the Local Bargaining Unit.

"At this point, we continue to fight for better staffing in those areas," said DeNisco, one of the nurses on the video that went viral last week. "The safety of the patient is what's at large, that's what our concern is. I don't want to hear about the capacity of the hospital. I don't want to hear about your funding. You know, you're providing a service here. You're an emergency psych center, do what you need to do to fill those slots to retain people and to recruit people."

ECMC said that's what they're doing.

The hospital said it has hired 39 CPEP staff members this year, including 11 registered nurses, eight hospital aides or mental health techs and seven social workers. In addition, seven new CPEP nurses will start soon once they complete their orientation, and the hospital is trying to fill another 12 open nursing positions in the program.

Until the new nurses complete their orientation, ECMC said it plans to temporarily hire travel agency nurses to fill vacancies.

"We are continually working to add staff, which, as you know, has been a challenge throughout the industry," spokesperson Peter Cutler said. "But we are being assertive and proactive despite those universal challenges."

The environment at CPEP became more challenging during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr. Michael Cummings, an associate medical director at ECMC who provides medical oversight of the hospital's behavioral health programs.

Since 2020, every patient must be tested for Covid-19, he said. Staff members who have been infected have had to stay off work for several days.

“If we have six patients on an 18-bed (inpatient) unit, and we have a positive Covid case, now that unit gets shut down for admissions, so we've just lost maybe 12 beds until that quarantine is up,” Cummings said.

These dynamics help explain why CPEP has grown to overcapacity during parts of the last three years.

Covid-19 pressures have eased, Cummings said, but it's caused burnout among many staff members. He estimated that 20% of the mental health workers have dealt with post-traumatic stress. Several retired early, he said, and others found more manageable jobs.

He and other hospital officials also blamed the bottleneck at CPEP on an inability to discharge patients to state-supported programs also dealing with a large, unpredictable number of patients, staff shortages and inadequate Medicaid reimbursements. ECMC, like other Western New York hospitals, is facing significant financial losses in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Emergency Department, DeNisco sees the bottlenecks play out daily.

Patients looking to access CPEP begin by first visiting the hospital's emergency room. And if they can't be transferred to CPEP right away, DeNisco noted the Emergency Department has a small area where they are held, further hindering the hospital's ability to move patients through the hospital.

The situation at CPEP, she said, has gotten worse over the last year.

"We are currently always staffing double-digit ratios," DeNisco said. "So it's one nurse to 15, one nurse to 20, and it just keeps escalating because they're not putting a plan into action."

Wargula, a nurse in CPEP, said hiring more staff – as ECMC says it's doing – should help manage the unit's volume better while also allowing employees there to provide more attentive care. As it stands now, he said a patient who needs a full evaluation will probably wait anywhere from 24 to 30 hours in CPEP. Cummings, of ECMC, has said the average patient stay in CPEP is about 18 hours.

Another area that can be improved is education about other services offered beyond CPEP, Wargula said.

For example, he noted ECMC has its outpatient Help Center, an urgent care service for walk-in mental health treatment of adults in crisis who do not require psychiatric emergency treatment or inpatient care. That Help Center is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, but Wargula feels like many patients don't know about it.

As it stands now, Wargula said his job can feel frustrating, like he's stuck in the middle of a mental health system on the verge of collapse. He noted how ECMC is often getting patients from Niagara County, even though Niagara Falls Memorial has a CPEP unit.

"It just seems like the whole system is starting to break down," Wargula said, "and really nobody's being held accountable for it."