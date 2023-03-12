The Erie County Medical Center for Dental Care will open a second dental clinic, this one off its Grider Street campus, on Monday at the People Inc. Health Services Building in North Buffalo.

Maureen Sullivan, chief of the ECMC Department of Dentistry, said in a news release that the new site at 800 Hertel Ave., will provide adult and pediatric dental care, just as the hospital clinic. Parking will be free.

“Additionally,” she said, “the new dental office was built with advanced equipment to support the complex dental health of special needs patients, from throughout Western New York.”

Patients are welcome regardless of their insurance coverage. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Hertel Avenue clinic at 716-218-7399 or campus clinic at 716-898-3351. Both clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.