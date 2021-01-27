ECIDA reviews five development projects valued at $129M

The company is seeking sales and property tax breaks of $2.912 million for the $85 million project. Otherwise, it said, it could have expanded its facilities in Miami or Greenville, N.C. Construction can start by June and finish by March 2023.

This is the second such expansion by Life Technologies in two months.

Sucro Sourcing

Sucro Sourcing is buying 12 acres of land at 2303 Hamburg Turnpike in Lackawanna, where it would create a new sugar refinery at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

The sugar cane wholesaler plans to renovate two buildings with 174,600 square feet and construct an addition of 33,600 square feet to accommodate its production, storage and distribution. It would also remediate the land, and improve the port terminal, access roads and rail lines.

Sucro has operations across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and South America, including a refinery in Hamilton, Ont., that makes liquid and refined sugar for industrial clients. Revenues exceed $300 million, and customers include Kraft-Heinz, Mondelez, Kellogg’s, Nestle, Danone, Unilever and Post Cereals, among others.