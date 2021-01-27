ECIDA reviews five development projects valued at $129M

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday is reviewing requests by five companies for tax breaks totaling $8.4 million, for new economic development projects valued at more than $129 million.
The projects represent a broad swath of industrial capability, from producing sugar and drugs to conducting medical and safety research.
The companies say they would create a combine 168 new jobs within two years – about $50,000 per job in incentives.
Life Technologies
Life Technologies Corp. of Grand Island – a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific – proposes to construct a new 69,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing facility at 3175 Staley Road, where it would produce liquid cell-culture products that are “animal origin free.”
That’s an area of growing demand for the company. Its cell cultures are used in basic and applied life sciences research, and for medical, diagnostic, therapeutic and large-scale industrial biotechnology purposes – such as analyzing genes, producing drugs and developing treatments for cancer, AIDS and even Covid-19. But it faces global competition, the company notes.
Life Technologies wants to expand its 300,000-square-foot building with a two-story addition, and purchase new machinery. It plans to create 60 new jobs. Costs include $34.2 million for the construction, $36 million for equipment, and $14.8 million for professional services.
The company is seeking sales and property tax breaks of $2.912 million for the $85 million project. Otherwise, it said, it could have expanded its facilities in Miami or Greenville, N.C. Construction can start by June and finish by March 2023.
This is the second such expansion by Life Technologies in two months.
Sucro Sourcing
Sucro Sourcing is buying 12 acres of land at 2303 Hamburg Turnpike in Lackawanna, where it would create a new sugar refinery at the former Bethlehem Steel site.
The sugar cane wholesaler plans to renovate two buildings with 174,600 square feet and construct an addition of 33,600 square feet to accommodate its production, storage and distribution. It would also remediate the land, and improve the port terminal, access roads and rail lines.
Sucro has operations across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and South America, including a refinery in Hamilton, Ont., that makes liquid and refined sugar for industrial clients. Revenues exceed $300 million, and customers include Kraft-Heinz, Mondelez, Kellogg’s, Nestle, Danone, Unilever and Post Cereals, among others.
The company is still relatively small, the market is dominated by two major players. Yet “there is significant interest from our customers in a facility of this nature," according to the application.
Sucro estimates the project could generate another $250 million in annual revenues and “cement us as an alternative to the dominant U.S. refiners.”
The company said it has been “actively evaluating alternative locations for a U.S. refinery,” although Lackawanna was the only one under consideration right now, because of potential brownfield tax credits and ECIDA incentives. It expects to create 50 full-time and 50 part-time jobs.
Sucro is seeking sales, mortgage and property tax breaks of $3.39 million for its $19 million investment, which it expects to complete by year-end 2024. The company also anticipates $10.5 million in bank loans, $3.5 million in tax credits and incentives, and $5 million in equity.
Pine Pharmaceuticals
Pine Pharmaceuticals, a drug compounding affiliate of Pine Pharmacy, is tripling the size of its operation at 355 Riverwalk Parkway in Tonawanda, adding 50,000 square feet to its current 25,000 square feet.
Compounding is the practice of mixing two or more drugs and other ingredients into specially flavored liquids, topical creams, skin gels, suppositories or other products specific to patients' needs. The 7-year-old outsourcing company produces and ships such customized drugs to doctors and other medical providers for use in their facilities.
The company plans to spend $8.6 million on the building and equipment in order to boost capacity and stay competitive, and sought $1.38 million in ECIDA tax breaks to keep expenses down.
It also received $650,000 in Excelsior Jobs tax credits from the state and a low-cost hydropower allocation from the New York Power Authority.
Construction would start in March and finish by year-end. The company expects to create 40 jobs.
Calspan
Calspan Corp., a transportation and aeronautics safety testing and consulting company, is trying to create a new sled testing laboratory, using an 65,000-square-foot building that it would purchase from Sonwil Distribution Center and renovate.
The facility at 40 Sonwil Drive in Cheektowaga would house vehicle test stands, which will be used to study car restraints, seating and interior equipment for both cars and planes. It will also test vehicle batteries.
Calspan’s sled testing lab opened in 1969 and has outdated technology, so the company said it needs the major upgrade to stay competitive with other independent labs and testing sites in Michigan, Ohio, California and Ontario.
Calspan is seeking $599,000 in tax breaks for the $13.5 million project, which will be financed using $13 million in bank loans and $500,000 in company cash, plus Excelsior Jobs tax credits from the state
Work could begin next month and finish by June 2022, resulting in about 20 new jobs.
72 E. Niagara
David Pawlik’s CSS Construction is proposing the $2.84 million conversion of a vacant former school in the City of Tonawanda into a mixed-use project with affordable housing and commercial space.
Plans for the project at 72 E. Niagara St. call for renovation of the 26,000-square-foot building on 1 acre into 14 apartments and a 4,000-square-foot office. The units would include nine one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom units, to be rented to those earning less than 80% of the area median income.
The 62-year-old building has been vacant for three years, has no heat, has suffered “significant roof damage” that allowed water to enter, and also has both lead and asbestos, according to the application.
The project would be co-owned by CSS partners Pawlik and Russell D. Kyte, along with Anthony DeMiglio, owner of AMD Environmental, which will lease the office.
The developers sought $146,000 in tax breaks.