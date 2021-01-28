ECIDA doubles special grant fund for businesses to buy PPE

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has doubled the size of its Covid-19 emergency funding program to help businesses invest in personal protective equipment and safety improvements, saying the need still exists and the current allocation is almost used up.

The agency voted this week to approve another $500,000 for the Disaster Emergency Grant Program after approving another eight applications for assistance. Those eight grants, totaling $37,110, brought the total grant approvals so far to $409,329 for 65 businesses within Erie County. That's 82% of the original dollars, prompting the request for more.

"That should get us through June, July, where hopefully we’ll see some improvement in our situation," said ECIDA CEO John Cappellino. "We continue to see some activity through this."

The special program was authorized and funded last July, under the state's emergency declaration and a June executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, allowing IDAs to provide the grants.

From September through December, the agency provided $372,219 in grants to 57 applicants. Those included seven minority-owned and 28 women-owned businesses, and 47 businesses located in highly distressed areas. Additionally, 17 of the recipients are nonprofits in those distressed areas.

"This bodes well for the work that we’re doing, and unfortunately the need is great," said ECIDA Chairwoman Brenda McDuffie.

