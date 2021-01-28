 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ECIDA doubles special grant fund for businesses to buy PPE
0 comments

ECIDA doubles special grant fund for businesses to buy PPE

Support this work for $1 a month
PPE

(Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has doubled the size of its Covid-19 emergency funding program to help businesses invest in personal protective equipment and safety improvements, saying the need still exists and the current allocation is almost used up.

The agency voted this week to approve another $500,000 for the Disaster Emergency Grant Program after approving another eight applications for assistance. Those eight grants, totaling $37,110, brought the total grant approvals so far to $409,329 for 65 businesses within Erie County. That's 82% of the original dollars, prompting the request for more.

"That should get us through June, July, where hopefully we’ll see some improvement in our situation," said ECIDA CEO John Cappellino. "We continue to see some activity through this."

The special program was authorized and funded last July, under the state's emergency declaration and a June executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, allowing IDAs to provide the grants.

From September through December, the agency provided $372,219 in grants to 57 applicants. Those included seven minority-owned and 28 women-owned businesses, and 47 businesses located in highly distressed areas. Additionally, 17 of the recipients are nonprofits in those distressed areas.

"This bodes well for the work that we’re doing, and unfortunately the need is great," said ECIDA Chairwoman Brenda McDuffie.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

ECIDA signals leniency to companies that suddenly aren't meeting job promises
Business Local

ECIDA signals leniency to companies that suddenly aren't meeting job promises

  • Updated

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has a message for companies worried about not meeting their job targets because of cutbacks stemming from the coronavirus crisis: We’re willing to be flexible. Agency officials still are discussing how to apply its policies to claw back tax breaks that were awarded to companies that then fail to meet their targets for

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Reba Thomas of Amherst gets Covid-19 vaccine at pop-up site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News