ECC's Balkin held talks about closing City Campus library before his suspension

In the weeks leading up to SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin’s suspension with pay last week, Balkin had been exploring moving the library at ECC’s City Campus into space at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library three blocks away.

Library Director John Spears confirmed that Balkin and other ECC administrators had met with him to discuss the potential for the City Campus library to “co-locate” within the Central Library, filling space on the second floor of the 400,000-square-foot main branch of the library system.

“The possibility of moving the library at SUNY Erie’s City Campus into the Central Library would have included its staff as well,” Spears said. “The library would maintain an identity as the SUNY Erie library within the Central Library.”

But word of the talks began to circulate among City Campus students, faculty and staff, who objected to the idea of losing their campus library.

After learning students were circulating a petition to oppose the move, Balkin engaged with a staff member in what ECC has called “a conversation” that led the employee to complain to the ECC Board of Trustees.

After receiving negative feedback, including the “conversation” with the ECC staff member, Spears said Balkin called him Oct. 20 to tell him “that this idea was off the table due to the response from students and faculty.”

The next day students met with Balkin in a forum to express their concerns, while Balkin continued to argue for the idea. The following week, he was suspended with pay while the board pursued a third-party investigation.

On Tuesday, the board held a special meeting and appointed Amy Habib Rittling, a partner with the Buffalo law firm Lippes Mathias, “to oversee a thorough yet expeditious independent investigation that will be grounded in fairness to all concerned.”

The board also named ECC Provost and Executive Vice President Adiam Tsegai as the college’s “officer in charge” during Balkin’s suspension.

The board did not estimate how long the investigation may take but directed that it “commence immediately.”

The turn of events followed 10 months of intensive actions by Balkin to reverse a $9 million deficit facing ECC by “right-sizing” the college’s staff, programs and footprint to reflect years of declining enrollment.

Balkin took over as president in February after pivoting from a career in private industry to save an ailing community college in South Bend, Ind., from financial ruin using measures similar to those he sought at ECC.

A retirement incentive offered by Erie County and staffing cuts resulted in the elimination of 150 ECC staff jobs this past summer, including a couple of librarians, but no faculty.

Balkin also formed partnerships with local industries to train their future workers and deactivated several low-performing programs at ECC’s South Campus, fueling rumors that he wants to shut down that campus entirely.

Spears called the library talks “an ongoing conversation that had not gotten to a point where we were discussing what the result would actually look like.”

He said other ECC administrators and the president of the Faculty Federation of ECC, Andrew Sako, were included in discussing the idea to move the City Campus library into the Central Library, which has plenty of room and houses several “complementary” community agencies including Literacy Buffalo-Niagara, Arts for Learning WNY and the Hispanic Heritage Council.

Spears noted that with more people using e-books rather than physical reading materials, both the downtown and ECC libraries have more shelf space than they need, which could be used for other resources or programs. In recent years, a half dozen nonprofit organizations with educational missions have rented space in the 60-year-old downtown library building on Lafayette Square.

“There are many things we are looking to partner on with ECC, as well as local community agencies, and this was just one of them,” he said. “But from the beginning, we maintained that we want to do what’s best for both students and the community.”

Sako, the ECC union official, said he was not involved in earlier talks about a library move, but he joined Balkin and other ECC facilities staff to look at the potential space for the ECC City Campus Library on the second floor of the Central Library. The current City Campus library occupies about 7,000 square feet of the historic Old Post Office building that now houses ECC.

“There need to be conversations with the constituents affected, the students and staff, before you decide anything," Sako said." You are putting the cart before the horse."