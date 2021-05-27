ECC won't raise tuition, but continues to grapple with fiscal challenges

Erie Community College, while struggling to enroll more students and facing the prospect of more layoffs, plans to keep tuition and fees at current levels for the 2021-22 academic year.
The college’s board of trustees on Thursday approved a $102.7 million budget, with a full-time tuition rate of $5,047, the same as in 2020-21.
At least half the monies awarded to the colleges and universities will go to students as financial aid.
The budget plan will now go to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and to the Erie County Legislature for a vote.
Interim President William D. Reuter and ECC Board Chairwoman Danise Wilson credited Poloncarz and Legislature for agreeing to increase the county’s annual sponsor contribution by $1 million. The county will now give $19.8 million in operating funds for the college.
“It’s the largest increase this institution has seen in 14 years,” Reuter said.
However, tuition revenue, the largest source of operational funding at ECC, continues to decline sharply. It was $54.5 million in 2016-17 and fell to $38.4 million this academic year, Reuter said. State aid during that time also fell from $30.5 million to $27.9 million.
The college will use $29 million in one-time federal Covid-19 pandemic stimulus money to help repair its battered finances. Without those dollars, the college “would be on the brink of fiscal crisis,” Reuter said.
Reuter also warned that the college is not out of the woods yet. Its fund balance, he noted, is a meager $5.6 million, “not even one month of revenues.”
Reuter said the college will have to maintain much more stringent control of how it fills vacant posts going forward and will probably have to lay off more people. The college’s payroll was down about 65 employees, or $3 million, since Reuter took over as interim president in June 2020, he said.
“More needs to be done,” he said. “We will have some pain. We will have some disgruntled employees.”
Reuter also questioned whether ECC can continue to operate three full-service campuses in Amherst, downtown Buffalo and Orchard Park.
“I would say we cannot in its current state,” he said.
Reuter pointed out that only one other community college in the state has three full-service campuses, Suffolk County Community College.
But Suffolk, he added, has more than double the number of students as ECC.