ECC won't raise tuition, but continues to grapple with fiscal challenges

Reuter also warned that the college is not out of the woods yet. Its fund balance, he noted, is a meager $5.6 million, “not even one month of revenues.”

Reuter said the college will have to maintain much more stringent control of how it fills vacant posts going forward and will probably have to lay off more people. The college’s payroll was down about 65 employees, or $3 million, since Reuter took over as interim president in June 2020, he said.

“More needs to be done,” he said. “We will have some pain. We will have some disgruntled employees.”

Reuter also questioned whether ECC can continue to operate three full-service campuses in Amherst, downtown Buffalo and Orchard Park.

“I would say we cannot in its current state,” he said.

Reuter pointed out that only one other community college in the state has three full-service campuses, Suffolk County Community College.

But Suffolk, he added, has more than double the number of students as ECC.

