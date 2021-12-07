ECC board deliberating over four finalists as search for new president winds down

Erie Community College has four new finalists for its presidency, nearly six months after rebooting an earlier search that ended with two of the three final candidates bowing out.
The new finalists include an internal candidate – the college’s current interim provost – as well as the chancellors of community colleges in Indiana and New Mexico and the vice president of instruction at a community college in Northern California.
“Our main goal is just to find the right person for SUNY Erie, making sure we do our due diligence to do so, and also provide a stable, consistent leadership at the college,” the chairwoman of the ECC board said.
At least two finalists, and possibly all four, will be referred to State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras for interviews. Malatras will discuss those finalists with the college’s board of trustees, which will then vote, in executive session, on a single candidate. That candidate must also be approved by the SUNY Board of Trustees.
The ECC board doesn’t have a regularly scheduled monthly meeting until Dec. 16, while the SUNY board is scheduled to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. So, unless the ECC board schedules a special meeting between now and Tuesday, a new president wouldn’t be announced until the SUNY board meets later. The SUNY board has another regular board meeting set for Jan. 25 and 26, although it could schedule a special meeting before then for a vote on the ECC president.
Longtime ECC administrator William D. Reuter has been interim president since July 2020, when Dan Hocoy left at the end of a three-year contract to become president of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City. The ECC board had declined to offer Hocoy a contract extension. Hocoy was named president of Goddard College in Vermont this past summer.
Reuter is not a candidate for the permanent job.
The college hired AGB Search to assist with its presidential search, which netted 48 applicants. Seven candidates were interviewed as semi-finalists.
Among the finalists to become 12th president of ECC is Adiam Tsegai, who earned an associate degree from the college in 1995 and now is its chief academic officer. Prior to her appointment as interim provost in July, Tsegai was associate vice president for academic affairs of health sciences, engineering and technologies. She started at ECC in 2018 as dean of engineering and technologies. Tsegai earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and African American studies, a master’s degree in general education and a doctorate in education and leadership policy and social foundation – all from the University at Buffalo. She worked in various administrative roles at Bryant & Stratton College from 2003 to 2018.
The other finalists are:
• David K. Balkin, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College, South Bend-Elkhart campus in Indiana since 2019. Balkin, who grew up in Amherst, spent five years as an administrator at the University of Notre Dame, including as managing director of the Nanoscience and Technology Center 2014-2017 and as associate director of regional development for San Francisco and Silicon Valley 2014-2019. Before that, he was president and chief operating officer of Genea Energy Partners Inc. He also worked in various posts in the Microelectronics Division of IBM from 1984 to 2010. Balkin earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in metallurgical engineering and materials science and a doctorate in materials science and engineering – all from the University of Notre Dame.
• James R. Malm, chancellor since 2017 of University of New Mexico Gallup, a campus of 2,500 students and 300 full and part-time faculty and staff. Malm was executive vice president of Mohave Community College in Arizona from 2016 to 2017 and associate vice president and head of Albany County Campus of Laramie County Community College in Wyoming from 2014 to 2016. Malm taught courses in management, organizational behavior and other subjects at University of Phoenix online, Colorado State University Pueblo and Colorado State University Global Campus. He has a doctor of management degree from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree and a master’s of public administration degree, both from Pennsylvania State University.
• Tammy Robinson, vice president of instruction at Cañada College in Redwood, Calif., since 2018. Robinson began her academic career in 1996 as an instructor at California State University, Dominguez Hills and spent 16 years as an instructor at Santa Monica College, teaching student success seminar courses in the counseling department. She was department chair of ESL/English at Los Angeles City College from 1996 to 2013, and interim vice president of academic services, chief information officer and athletic director of Lassen Community College District from 2013 to 2015. Robinson was dean of global learning programs and services, social science and creative arts at Skyline College from 2015 to 2018. She earned an associate degree from Cerritos College, a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA, a master’s degree in English from California State University and a doctorate in education from University of Southern California.