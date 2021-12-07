ECC board deliberating over four finalists as search for new president winds down

Erie Community College has four new finalists for its presidency, nearly six months after rebooting an earlier search that ended with two of the three final candidates bowing out.

The new finalists include an internal candidate – the college’s current interim provost – as well as the chancellors of community colleges in Indiana and New Mexico and the vice president of instruction at a community college in Northern California.

ECC board extends search for new president after 2 finalists drop out “Our main goal is just to find the right person for SUNY Erie, making sure we do our due diligence to do so, and also provide a stable, consistent leadership at the college,” the chairwoman of the ECC board said.

At least two finalists, and possibly all four, will be referred to State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras for interviews. Malatras will discuss those finalists with the college’s board of trustees, which will then vote, in executive session, on a single candidate. That candidate must also be approved by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

The ECC board doesn’t have a regularly scheduled monthly meeting until Dec. 16, while the SUNY board is scheduled to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. So, unless the ECC board schedules a special meeting between now and Tuesday, a new president wouldn’t be announced until the SUNY board meets later. The SUNY board has another regular board meeting set for Jan. 25 and 26, although it could schedule a special meeting before then for a vote on the ECC president.