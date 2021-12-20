 Skip to main content
Eastman Machine names new president
R. Trevor Stevenson

R. Trevor Stevenson was named president of Eastman Machine. 

 Provided photo

Eastman Machine has named R. Trevor Stevenson president of the family-owned, Buffalo-based manufacturer.

Stevenson will take over the duties of president from his father, Robert, who remains the CEO.

R. Trevor Stevenson started with Eastman in 2004 and joined the company's executive team in 2018.

"I am proud of what my family has built here in Buffalo and of all the employees who have helped us grow for over 133 years,” he said. 

Steven Calzi

Steven Calzi was named chief operating officer of Eastman Machine.

Eastman also named Steven F. Calzi as chief operating officer. He joined Eastman in 2002 as chief financial officer.

The company, which makes customized cutting and material handling machines, is based on Washington Street and has about 135 employees.

Matt Glynn

