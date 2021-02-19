Eastman Machine, Fruit Belt housing projects coming to Planning Board

The project would include a 42,000-square-foot apartment building at the northeast corner of High and Peach streets, with 33 one- and two-bedroom apartments. It would occupy part or all of eight parcels. Rents would be priced for people earning 50% or 60% of the area median income. Fifteen units would be reserved for those with special needs, with rents set for 30% of the area median.

STEL also proposes to build five three-bedroom duplexes, one two-bedroom duplex and five single-family homes on a total of 21 other properties. It's working with the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, which is the city's designated developer for vacant sites in the historic neighborhood. The overall project would be funded with state low-income housing tax credits.

That project, which received several variances, is also up for consideration by the Planning Board, which will also consider: