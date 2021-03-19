Eastern Niagara Hospital makes second attempt to sell Newfane site

Eastern Niagara Hospital is making another effort to sell the former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane.
A federal Bankruptcy Court judge in Buffalo will be asked Thursday to approve a $650,000 sale to Diamond Medical Associates, a Brooklyn medical practice which may be interested in turning the Newfane building into a nursing home, according to Anne E. McCaffrey, hospital president and CEO.
Eastern Niagara, which is ticketed to go out of business once Catholic Health completes its planned new Lockport hospital in 2023, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late 2019.
In October, it tried to sell the former Newfane hospital to an Orlando, Fla., developer for $1 million, and the court approved the sale. But the buyer, Daniel Dadbin, who planned an assisted living facility, backed out a month later, saying he wasn't sure that, given the Covid-19 pandemic, he would be able to find someone to operate the facility for him.
Ronald "Gunner" Tronolone, a broker for Hunt Commercial Real Estate, kept the property on the market and received an offer from Diamond Medical, which signed a purchase contract for $800,000 on Dec. 22.
However, on Jan. 27, the sides agreed to reduce the price to $650,000. According to a court filing, Diamond Medical wanted the reduction because its preferred use for the property would require state regulatory approval that would take about two years, and the buyer was concerned about its carrying costs in the meantime.
The filing by Jeffrey A. Dove, the hospital's bankruptcy attorney, didn't say what that use would be, but McCaffrey said she was told "they were considering a nursing home."
Dove filed a lengthy motion seeking to convince Judge Michael J. Kaplan that this sale price is the best Eastern Niagara can do, and the proceeds from an auction or a future effort at a private sale would be less. Diamond Medical will pay cash, the motion said.
"We didn't have any other offers," McCaffrey said.
Kaplan also will be asked to approve a 5% commission for Hunt.
McCaffrey said the hospital intends to close on the sale at once, if the court approves, because Eastern Niagara needs the money. It is still paying the insurance, utilities and maintenance costs for the closed Newfane site.
"Our goal is to reduce our cost on a facility we're not using," McCaffrey said.
A woman who answered the phone at Diamond Medical said the company knew nothing about the purchase, even though its manager, identified as Eili Fteha, signed both the original sale contract and the price reduction agreement.
Kaplan approved Catholic Health's management agreement with Eastern Niagara on March 10, under which the Lockport hospital pays Catholic Health $80,239 a month for management assistance.