Eastern Niagara Hospital makes second attempt to sell Newfane site

Eastern Niagara Hospital is making another effort to sell the former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane.

A federal Bankruptcy Court judge in Buffalo will be asked Thursday to approve a $650,000 sale to Diamond Medical Associates, a Brooklyn medical practice which may be interested in turning the Newfane building into a nursing home, according to Anne E. McCaffrey, hospital president and CEO.

Eastern Niagara, which is ticketed to go out of business once Catholic Health completes its planned new Lockport hospital in 2023, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late 2019.

In October, it tried to sell the former Newfane hospital to an Orlando, Fla., developer for $1 million, and the court approved the sale. But the buyer, Daniel Dadbin, who planned an assisted living facility, backed out a month later, saying he wasn't sure that, given the Covid-19 pandemic, he would be able to find someone to operate the facility for him.

Ronald "Gunner" Tronolone, a broker for Hunt Commercial Real Estate, kept the property on the market and received an offer from Diamond Medical, which signed a purchase contract for $800,000 on Dec. 22.