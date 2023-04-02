Former Orleans County resident Lindsay Gaylord has gone to great lengths to lay her hands on an Easter butter lamb. An Army officer stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., she used to force her parents drive one to her on their way to the beach. She even emailed a local Polish deli to see if they sold butter lambs, but they didn't.

So when Wegmans opened a store only an hour away four years ago, she got in her car and drove.

"It was on every Easter table," she said. "I love my butter lambs."

She has plenty of company. And now her fellow aficionados don't have to be in the 716 to feed their dairy obsession.

Butter lambs are far from just a local tradition, as evidenced by the Buffalo-based company that sells 100,000 of them a year. Camellia Meats now sells the red-ribboned Malczewski's Butter Lamb as far west as Michigan and as far south as North Carolina.

With its roots among Roman Catholics in Central and Eastern Europe, the butter lamb followed Catholic immigrants that settled around Great Lakes cities decades ago, said Adam Cichocki, retail manager for the family-owned Camellia Meats shop. As people have spread out, so has the tradition.

"You would think it would die down after every generation, maybe as the older generations go away, you think maybe the newer generations won’t keep these traditions going," he said. "But I’m kind of seeing the opposite happen, where it’s growing as the generations grow."

Camellia Meats is one of only two companies in the United States that mass produces the Easter butter lamb, he said.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, Erie County Legislator James Malczewski is happy to fill you in. He recently set boxed butter lambs on all the desks in the Erie County Legislature chambers and gave the same explainer he has been giving since he was a teenager working with his grandmother, Dorothy Malczewski, at her Broadway Market poultry shop.

Her hands fashion the butter lambs She’s “Ma” to her family, but in the weeks leading up to Easter, Dorothy Malczewski of Depew goes into the lamb-making business. She’s overseen the creation of thousands upon thousands of butter lambs since she turned out her first molded lamb 43 years ago. She sells them at Ma Malczewski’s stand at the Broadway Market. Her son, Jimmy, operates

The lamb itself symbolizes Jesus, who is referred to in Christian teaching as "the Lamb of God." The peppercorn eyes represent the sight of God, the red ribbon collar represents the blood of Christ from the crucifixion, and the red, plastic "Alleluia" flag planted near the back of the lamb represents Jesus' resurrection.

His grandmother used a wooden mold for the butter lamb that had been brought over from Poland by her father, he said. When she spotted it, she thought it might help bring more business to the Broadway Market stand. It took off from there. Soon, local grocery chains were carrying Malczewski's Butter Lambs on their shelves.

Dorothy Malczewski left the family business to her three sons, but when they retired, no one else wanted to take over.

"You need a presence at the market to make the lambs work," he said.

So in 2012, the Malczewski family sold its business to Camellia Meats, which had a neighboring meat stand at the market. That family started producing the butter lambs the next year. Last week, the County Legislature honored Camellia Meats, a four-generation family business, for its 10th anniversary of butter lamb production.

Cichocki said that since they began making the lambs, they've seen an uptick in sales every year – with the exception of the Covid years of 2020 and 2021. Confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in this region shortly before Easter of 2020 and shut down everything, killing the butter lamb business for a while. But sales have rebounded since then.

Dorothy Malczewski, noted for butter lamb sales in Buffalo, dies at 89 She started making butter lambs in the kitchen of her East Side home in the early

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"Last year was a really good year for us, and this year was even better," he said.

He estimated that sales have nearly doubled since Camellia Meats took over the business. To keep up with demand over time, he said, what was a manual process has been turned into a more streamlined assembly process.

This year, the family company purchased more than 10 tons of butter to transform into lambs, said Cichoki, 33, who has overseen the seasonal butter lamb side of the business for most of his adult life.

Camellia Meats does not have the butter lamb market cornered; the Danish Maid Butter Company, based in Chicago, produces and distributes a similar number of molded butter lambs. But the Danish Maid butter lambs do not feature details like the black eyes, red ribbon or flag that distinguish Malczewski Butter Lambs.

Malczewski butter lambs can now be found in virtually all the major Great Lakes cities, except for Chicago, Cichocki said. The lambs produced by Camellia Meats also can be found at every Wegmans store, which has expanded across eight East Coast states and Washington, D.C.

Though Wegmans is Camellia Meats' largest customer, the company also works with other independent, regional distributors. It also produces butter lambs under a private label for a company in Michigan that distributes the lambs to Kroger grocery stores, he said.

Seth Barnes, 57, was overjoyed when he happened across a display of the Malczewski Butter Lambs at a Cleveland public food market last weekend. The former Buffalo and Amherst resident had moved away for work 20 years ago and was on his weekly shopping trip at the West Side Market in Cleveland.

"We buy our eggs at this one stand, and while we’re waiting in line at this stand, we see this little display of butter lambs, and I’m like, you’ve got to be kidding me," he said.

"When you live away from Buffalo as long as I have, every single thing that reminds you of home, you kind of smile about it."

He wound up buying four of them and was the process of driving a butter lamb to his girlfriend's mother's house in Buffalo on Friday because he was joining her family for a big Palm Sunday dinner and the local Wegmans had no butter lambs left.

Even though the mass-produced, 2-ounce and 4-ounce butter lambs can be found at Tops and Wegmans, there's still reason to buy a butter lamb directly from the Broadway Market. That's the only place where customers can find the "curly" lambs – butter lambs embellished with whipped butter "wool." They come in many sizes, up to ones weighing 3.5 pounds. That size sells for $24.99.

For those who live out of town, though, finding any kind of butter lamb is a challenge. Cichocki said he receives many emails from former Western New Yorkers who are either asking where they can buy them, or are thrilled to find them.

When former Springville resident Pam Kalso moved out of state a decade ago for graduate school and a job, she thought her Easter butter lamb tradition might be over. But then Wegmans opened a store in Northern Virginia, where she lives now.

Kalso, 46, had previously bought Buffalo Bills-themed T-shirts for her and her mom that featured images of the butter lamb, so she was thrilled to find she could set an actual butter lamb at her Easter table.

"It was a very happy surprise that they were there," she said.

Gaylord, 38, said she's had to educate to her confused friends who thought she was talking about actual lamb seasoned with butter, or didn't understand what they were supposed to do with the butter lamb if they got one. She had to encourage them to use it for whatever they typically use butter for.

Cichocki said that while Camellia Meats has expanded its butter lamb footprint over the years, he'd still love to make more inroads into one state where those who once enjoyed the tradition here still want to enjoy the tradition there.

"That’s my next goal," he said, "is to get them somewhere in Florida."