The outbound Kensington Expressway will be closed to traffic from Best Street to East Delavan Street weeknights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday.

The closures on the outbound – or eastbound – Route 33 are expected to last about two months, the state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Workers are repairing damage to the Dodge Street overpass from when a truck hit it on March 1.

The DOT said motorists will have to get off the highway at Best Street and should follow the posted detour route.

Also, traffic on Dodge Street over the Kensington is restricted to one lane of alternative traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal.