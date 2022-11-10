East Side office opens for Kensington project: Public feedback 'crucial to its success'

A community outreach office opened today on the East Side for the Kensington Expressway project, raising the project's public profile and giving residents more chances to offer feedback.

The community outreach center will give transportation officials the ability to "engage directly" with residents and receive invaluable feedback, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

"It is important that we get this project right, and continuing to engage with the community is crucial to its success," she said.

The office at 878 Humboldt Parkway is being established by the State Department of Transportation, the agency overseeing a two-year environmental review that started earlier this year and is expected to be completed in 2024. The final result could be a project that drastically changes an area above the highway that runs through the East Side.

This week also marked the start of monthly stakeholder meetings with the department, with local DOT officials giving a progress report on the project. The 10 options now under consideration will be narrowed to as few as two or three in a scoping report to be issued by Dec. 20 at a public meeting. Officials said there will be more meetings with the general public as the project moves along.

Among the proposals being considered by the transportation agency is to cover a three-fourths of a mile stretch between East Ferry and Dodge streets, near Martin Luther King Park, creating a tunnel for traffic below and greenspace above ground. The proposal would attempt to replicate how the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Humboldt Parkway once was when it was a grand tree-lined boulevard with a bridle trail that went from MLK Park to Delaware Park. When it was replaced by the expressway, the connections between surrounding neighborhoods were also severed.

The governor has committed up to $1 billion for the infrastructure project, with substantial federal dollars making up the major share of funding.

The community outreach office will provide project information, answer questions and gather community input. It will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be staffed by Janate "Solar" Ingram, a radio host at WUFO and an administrator at Bryant & Stratton College. The office can be reached at 716-370-0071 or by e-mail at KensingtonCommunityOutreach@dot.ny.gov.

The project website is kensingtonexpressway.dot.ny.gov.

Frank Cirillo, DOT's Western New York administrator, announced the new office Wednesday at the first stakeholder meeting and gave updates on some of the areas to be studied, including air quality testing. The tests are expected to take a year to obtain the needed data.

The challenge to come up with a system that not only ventilates, but purifies the air from the automobile fumes passing through the tunnel was discussed. Community residents expressed concern over the possibility of large structures placed along the parkway to treat the air below, urging other solutions.

"Purifying the air has never been done before in a project like this," said Sanjyot Vaidya, a design engineer from the Western New York office.

A traffic study is being planned, including impact on noise, and an inventory is being taken on the cultural and historic resources that could be affected by the project.

Officials also disclosed there would be a new Best Street bridge with new on- and off-ramps, and new highway walls if the covered project from Dodge to Best Street occurs.

Those in attendance included Restore Our Community Coalition, Citizens Alliance, several block clubs and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.