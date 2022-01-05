East Side nonprofit shuts down, donates building to Save the Michaels of the World

Teaching and Restoring Youth – a nonprofit organization that helped young women overcome abusive relationships, addictions and homelessness – decided to end operations and donate its building to another agency that aids people battling substance abuse.
The nonprofit's board voted in December to dissolve and donate its building in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood and other assets to Save the Michaels of the World, which plans to use it as apartments for women newly exiting an inpatient drug treatment program.
The nonprofit organization said it became clear its traditional residential model no longer was in sync with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s shift toward a “rapid rehousing” philosophy that emphasizes putting homeless women in their own apartments rather than in structured group settings.
Since 1997, TRY has housed more than 400 women in a refurbished former convent on Brinkman Avenue, where they received services such as counseling, health care and access to high school, GED programs and college, and ultimately moved on to lead productive lives. But interest in the program among women who qualified waned in recent years, said Maryellen Kloss, board president.
“Young women didn’t see how it would benefit them. They didn’t realize they needed the counseling to be successful,” she said.
Kloss said the move is not a merger, and TRY won’t have any say in the governance of Save the Michaels of the World.
“We are very happy with this decision," Kloss said. "It’s not a depressing thing.”
Avi and Julie Israel started Save the Michaels of the World in 2011 after their son Michael became addicted to prescription opioids and took his own life at the age of 20. The organization raises awareness about prescription drug abuse and provides support to families of people with addictions.
Save the Michaels of the World had been looking for months for a building where women could live after leaving an inpatient drug rehabilitation program, said Avi Israel, founder and president. A similar house for men is in Newfane.
“We keep finding out that one of the hardest things after treatment is for people to find housing,” he said. “It is almost nonexistent to have any kind of decent housing. And there’s a lot of people who prey on a very vulnerable community that just got out of treatment and are still trying to navigate the system or the world around them.”
The house would accommodate 12 to 15 women at a time, each for up to six months, at an annual cost of $300,000, to be paid through a combination of rents and public and private funding.
Israel said a typical 28-day inpatient drug treatment program isn’t nearly enough time to keep someone from relapsing. The houses will be staffed with trained and licensed peer advisers and mental health specialists in substance abuse disorders, he said.
“We’ve got to get off this vicious merry-go-round of in and out of treatment,” said Israel.
Kloss first contacted Israel in November about the possibility of turning over the building. Israel described it as a “godsend.”
“We’re hoping we can live up to their expectations,” he said. “We’re honored that they picked Save the Michaels to carry on their mission. They did good for the community for a long time.”
The state Attorney General’s Office must approve the property transfer and nonproperty dissolution.