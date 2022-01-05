East Side nonprofit shuts down, donates building to Save the Michaels of the World

Kloss said the move is not a merger, and TRY won’t have any say in the governance of Save the Michaels of the World.

“We are very happy with this decision," Kloss said. "It’s not a depressing thing.”

Avi and Julie Israel started Save the Michaels of the World in 2011 after their son Michael became addicted to prescription opioids and took his own life at the age of 20. The organization raises awareness about prescription drug abuse and provides support to families of people with addictions.

Save the Michaels of the World had been looking for months for a building where women could live after leaving an inpatient drug rehabilitation program, said Avi Israel, founder and president. A similar house for men is in Newfane.

“We keep finding out that one of the hardest things after treatment is for people to find housing,” he said. “It is almost nonexistent to have any kind of decent housing. And there’s a lot of people who prey on a very vulnerable community that just got out of treatment and are still trying to navigate the system or the world around them.”