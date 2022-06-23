 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Side community center cleanup, potluck lunch this weekend

  Updated
Volunteers are invited to join a work party and potluck lunch at the Dorothy J. Collier Community Center at 118 E. Utica St. on Saturday and Sunday to help the center reopen and expand its missions to serve families and children, as well as the elderly.

The center has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic and is preparing to launch its first grant-funded free summer camp for children starting July 11, said Lauren Celenza, a community volunteer who is organizing the cleanup. The center is located just a few blocks from the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that was the site of a racist mass shooting on May 14.

Volunteers are asked to sign up to help clean rooms, paint trim and spruce up the center Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., with a potluck cookout both days from noon to 1 p.m. Helpers are asked to bring a dish to share.

Community activist Dorothy J. Collier founded the center as Friends to the Elderly in 1980 and ran it as executive director until her death in 2010. Now her daughter and granddaughter are reopening the four-story brick building to house programs for young families and youth, as well.

Sign up to volunteer online at https://buffalostate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_560wMWIVpg2IRIG?Q_CHL=qr, by calling Lauren Celenza at (716) 444-3888 – or just show up.

