East Buffalo vs. East Side: Can a new name make a difference?

A growing number of politicians and community leaders think the time has come to drop East Side from Buffalo's geo-vocabulary.

Their preferred choice? East Buffalo.

Masten Common Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. has even filed a resolution calling for the change, calling it a “crucial” step to change the narrative of neighborhoods east of Main Street.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has begun using East Buffalo during her visits to the city, with her spokesman calling it “more appropriate and equitable.”

One pastor said the new term could “change the whole paradigm within that geographic location.”

NAACP Buffalo Chapter President Mark Blue also agreed that the change is needed.

“We need to distinguish because the words East Side and West Side have negative connotations," Blue said. "North Buffalo does not. You know North Buffalo. You know South Buffalo. So we need to have that same – and let me put it this way – equality of expression when it comes to describing our communities.”

But others scoff at the notion.

“It’s silly talk, a subtle name change that most people wouldn’t even pick up,” said Henry Louis Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo and a professor of urban and regional planning.

A killer put their ZIP code in the spotlight. But in the 14208, 'All we see is hope' “It’s a vibrant part of this neighborhood and this community so we’re trying to rebuild,” said one business owner on Jefferson Avenue, near the Tops Friendly Market where policy say a gunman shot and killed 10 people – all Black – and wounded three others Saturday afternoon.

Taylor says he uses the terms interchangeably.

"Sometimes I’ll say 'East Buffalo.' Other times, I’ll say 'West Side,' ” he said. “My own view is it’s a lot to do about nothing.”

Wingo’s resolution calls on Buffalo representatives in city, county, state and federal governments to replace the East Side label with East Buffalo. The "East Buffalo" term includes the name of the city – not “just a side of something,” Wingo said.

“It’s East Side and West Side, but then it’s North Buffalo and South Buffalo," he said. "It’s not the South Side. It’s not the North Side like in other areas, but it’s South Buffalo. It’s North Buffalo."

But Taylor said elected and community leaders should focus more on tackling the "real problems" of substandard housing and aging infrastructure such as streets and sidewalks.

"The idea that if you say East Buffalo and West Buffalo and North Buffalo and South Buffalo you put all of these areas on the same plane is more silly talk,” he said.

Others cautioned about those from outside the communities taking it upon themselves to brand geography.

“The idea that we’re going to change someone’s neighborhood name or geographic name to meet some political objective just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” said Jason Knight, an assistant professor in SUNY Buffalo State’s Department of Geography and Planning.

“It’s not our decision as researchers and the media, and certainly not elected officials’ decision – because they’re temporary in those jobs – to determine what someone’s neighborhood should be called," Knight said. "I think that’s inappropriate.”

Not so new, actually

Buffalo’s eastern portion is large and varied. It includes all points east and south of Main Street, stretching to Cheektowaga to the east and bounded by the Kaisertown neighborhood in the south. The swath of geography includes more than a dozen neighborhoods, including those with their own identities that residents value, such as Hamlin Park, Kaisertown, Lovejoy and Broadway-Fillmore.

The idea of using East Buffalo has been talked about in the past, but gained more attention after the racist mass shooting May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Ten people – all Black – were killed. The accused gunman put the street, the community and its 14208 ZIP code in the international spotlight because he wrote that he chose the area for his murderous rampage specifically because it is home to so many Black people, according to authorities.

About 78% of the residents in the 14208 ZIP code are Black, according to the U.S. Census.

Christopher Byrd, publisher of Fillmore Broadway Alive, has been saying East Buffalo for about 10 years. He got the idea from maps dating back to the early 20th century.

“I saw it a few times, and I said, ‘You know what? Instead of calling it East Side, why don’t I call it East Buffalo and refer to East Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood,” he said. “I just thought it was a neat way to focus on it being Broadway-Fillmore, instead of just calling it East Side.”

The growing use of East Buffalo is a good idea, he said, but he prefers to attach the name of a specific neighborhood to it.

“I think it sounds cool. They’re not going to change anything really," he said. "It’s been called East Buffalo before. It can be a nice offshoot of it” to include the name of the neighborhood, he said.

Others say they don’t need to hear East Buffalo to feel like they’re part of the city.

They would rather be identified by their neighborhood.

The terms East Side and East Buffalo are too broad and are not a good fit, said Art Robinson, president of the Seneca-Babcock Block Club for the past 22 years.

“I like it being called like Seneca-Babcock, Clinton-Bailey, Kaisertown,” said Robinson, referring to neighborhoods in the Lovejoy Common Council District. “Those are all specific places that people are so familiar with. East Buffalo can be a big area. You say Seneca-Babcock, they know exactly where that is.

“Just call us by our neighborhoods,” Robinson added. “People are proud of their neighborhoods. That’s why they use the names.”

Cortasia Solomon-Carter, president of the Floss and Freund Block Club in the Lovejoy district, warns against "just clumping us all together."

"You have some people like myself that live in Schiller Park," she said. "People like their area. They make it more of a home front. It’s more comfortable. It gives them a community."

Whether calling it East Side or East Buffalo, "now you just make us all one demographic and it kind of takes away the camaraderie of it all and the community of it all."

Gauging the impact

Keys to restoring the Jefferson Avenue community extend beyond the neighborhood Long-term plans must be developed to tackle root problems of the entire East Side, including substandard housing, health inequities and outdated infrastructure, among other problems, East Side residents say.

Advocates of dropping East Side and West Side in favor of East Buffalo and West Buffalo say they are realistic about the impact of the name change, given the crime, poverty and poor educational outcomes in some of the neighborhoods there.

“No, it’s not going to solve all problems,” said Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney. “I’m not naïve. But it is going to be the beginning of a conversation that we’re west and east and not something on the outskirts. Is it going to reduce crime anywhere? No. Is it going to address education? No. But if we can start feeling like we’re a part of the city, I think that does something to make us feel better.”

The deputy mayor and others – including Hochul, Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin and some civic and faith-based leaders – have taken to saying East Buffalo now.

The best way to change a person’s mindset is to change how others identify with him or her, said Pastor Timothy Brown, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of WNY.

“There is power in what we call people, places and things, and so I believe that as we come out of this horrific massacre of people of color in Buffalo – Black people – I believe that it’s time now for that change to take place. So in the reclassification of what we call East Buffalo, I truly believe it gives us an opportunity to change the whole paradigm within that geographic location.”

Baskin said she's not calling on anyone else to use the term. It’s her personal choice.

“A simple rebranding is obviously not going to be the only solution to these deep-rooted issues,” she said. "But change in our community will not be possible until outsiders start to view it through a different lens. The solutions to these problems will come from real public investment and developing programs and approaches that disrupt the current paradigm. But securing those things will only happen when we start to view these neighborhoods and communities as part of our community. East Buffalo is a way of affirming that they are a part of Buffalo – an attempt to stop ‘othering’ us and to start viewing them as fellow community members who need our help.”

Wingo also sees benefit to the mindset of those who live in the neighborhoods.

“It’s not going to have a direct impact,” the council member said of his East Buffalo terminology. “But it will have an indirect impact on the mindset of the people who live in East Buffalo because there’s a lot in a name ,and with it being referred to as East Side, there was this negative connotation that went along with it, and it actually became an epithet. We all know that folks who come (to Buffalo) all say, ‘Don’t go to the East Side.' ”

