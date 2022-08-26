East Aurora to Ellicottville bike ride to raise money for Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail

After selling out in its inaugural year, the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail (ECRT) this fall hosts its second annual EA2EVL Fondo, a 42-mile charity bike ride from East Aurora to Ellicottville.

The non-competitive ride on Oct. 1 starts at 42 North Brewery in East Aurora and ends with a finish line party at Holiday Valley.

Riders will raise money to improve the 27-mile ECRT, which stretches along the former Buffalo & Pittsburgh rail line from Orchard Park to Ashford.

“We’re inviting riders of all skill levels to join us again this October,” said Deborah Fenn, president of the trail association board.

Last year, more than 300 riders raised a total of $50,000. The donations funded the removal of rails and ties from the start of the trail in Orchard Park.

“This is significant, Fenn said, “because it’s the only mile of trail that still had rails and ties remaining.”

This year’s event features food, drinks, live music and raffles. Transportation will be offered to bring riders back to East Aurora, or riders can opt to take advantage of special rates for lodging at Holiday Valley.

Register for the ride at ea2evlfondo.com for an early bird discount rate of $79 through Sept. 13.

Riders get a commemorative shirt and access to the post-event party. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $100 in donations, with additional prizes awarded for all $250 and $500 donors, and a special “yellow jersey” for the top fundraiser. Learn more at ecattrail.org.