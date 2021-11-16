East Aurora teacher sues school district over vaccine, testing mandate

Colin Shoemaker taught English from September 2019 until September 2021 and had not yet gained tenure. The district superintendent said Shoemaker would remain on unpaid leave until he got vaccinated or tested, according to Shoemaker's lawsuit. Later, the superintendent recommended the East Aurora School Board terminate his employment as teacher and a soccer and lacrosse coach, according to his court papers. The board has not yet voted to terminate his employment, but the married father of three children has lost his health benefits, he said.