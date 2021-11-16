East Aurora teacher sues school district over vaccine, testing mandate

An English teacher placed on unpaid leave at East Aurora High School for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine or weekly diagnostic tests filed a $3.2 million lawsuit Tuesday against the East Aurora Union Free School District.
Colin Shoemaker taught English from September 2019 until September 2021 and had not yet gained tenure. The district superintendent said Shoemaker would remain on unpaid leave until he got vaccinated or tested, according to Shoemaker's lawsuit. Later, the superintendent recommended the East Aurora School Board terminate his employment as teacher and a soccer and lacrosse coach, according to his court papers. The board has not yet voted to terminate his employment, but the married father of three children has lost his health benefits, he said.
The State Supreme Court lawsuit also named the New York State Union of Teachers, East Aurora Faculty Association and district and union officials as defendants.
Shoemaker said the district failed to properly negotiate a change in working conditions over the Covid-19 testing and proof of vaccination and the union did not properly represent him, according to Shoemaker's court papers.