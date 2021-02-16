 Skip to main content
East Aurora, Springville among areas getting play installations
East Aurora, Springville among areas getting play installations

A "play path" in East Aurora and an "art mini-park" in Springville are among the winners of the Play Everywhere Design Challenge to build public installations that infuse play into everyday locations.

The competition awarded $1 million to 19 locations – 11 in Western New York, and 8 in Southeast Michigan – to go with 44 previous winners. It is sponsored by the Built to Play initiative, supported by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, in partnership with Kaboom!, which seeks to end play inequity.

Other winning structures include the "Serpent Mound" in Perry – a massive mound of soft, squishy surfacing with an image of a serpent where legend has it the Silver Lake Serpent lurks; the "Wyoming Path" in Warsaw, which converts sidewalks into an activity-laced pathway for kids; and an adventure course and mud run in Chautauqua.

Also chosen were a kids zone in Houghton; aging tennis courts turned into excavation sites in Randolph; triangle-shaped foam blocks to foster imaginative play in Almond; and a wooden rocket ship structure for reading with a wheelchair-accessible maze.  

The projects are slated to be installed in the next 12 months.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

