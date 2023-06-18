A little over three years ago, an East Aurora woman spent three months in Malyn, a small city in Ukraine, as part of the Peace Corps.

Teya Lucyshyn lived with a family there – two parents and their two sons. She worked in a school and a youth center and enjoyed her time in the city, which she found quaint and extremely peaceful.

It breaks her heart to know how that has all been shattered since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

On the other side of the world from the fighting, service clubs in Lucyshyn's hometown – the Village of East Aurora – are hoping to help.

The World Bank recently estimated the cost to rebuild Ukraine at $411 billion, according to the Associated Press. Service clubs in East Aurora know they could never raise a sum like that. Instead, they have a goal of raising $100,000 for Malyn.

“We can’t just let this war go on and sit around,” Douglas Marky, chairman of the Aurora Starfish Fund said.

The Aurora Starfish Fund was organized by East Aurora Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club and other service clubs within East Aurora. The fund has so far raised $75,000, Marky said.

Money has been raised through sponsorships and the sale of raffle tickets.

“Rather than wait for the war to end to begin fundraising for rebuilding efforts, we thought it best to start now, so that we will be ready to help when Ukraine pushes Russia back from its borders,” the Aurora Starfish Fund Committee posted on the fundraiser’s website.

They chose Malyn because of Luckshyn's connection.

“Their strength and resilience are incredible, but it’s incredible because every person there is putting in everything they can to help their community, not to help themselves,” Lucyshyn said.

On May 20, the city came under Russian missile attack. Missiles targeting a railway in the area damaged about 100 houses.

It was not the first time.

The entire town square of the city – including a church, a youth center and cafes – had been destroyed by previous missile attacks, Lucyshyn said.

Her two host siblings from her time at the Peace Corps are now fighting in the war, while their father is recovering from a head injury, a concussion and hearing loss after an incident in the war.

Lucyshyn believes that the money that has been raised will make a big difference in Malyn, which doesn't get as much media attention as other large Ukrainian cities. She also thinks other money for rebuilding efforts will prioritize the bigger cities in Ukraine first.

The name for the Starfish Fund was inspired by the “Making a Difference” parable by Loren Eisley. A boy is picking up starfish stranded on the beach by the tide and throwing them back into the ocean when a man walks by and points to the length of the shoreline and number of starfish stuck on shore. “Don’t you realize that you can’t make a difference?" the man says. The boy then picks up another dried-out fish and throws it back into the ocean, saying, “I made a difference for that one.”

“It’s a really big privilege for us to be able to put such atrocities out of our mind, and it’s a privilege that we’ve taken for granted for a long time in the U.S.,” Lucyshyn said. “And there’s nothing that people in Ukraine can do to stop their suffering or take a break from the pain.”

There are some uncertainties with how and when the money will get to Malyn or how to ensure that it helps. The committee just wants to help to the best of its ability, Marky said. He is confident that Lucyshyn will be able to help get the money to Malyn with her connections there.

Lucyshyn is planning a trip to the city in May to volunteer and help with rebuilding efforts alongside her host family.

“To know that there’s people all the way in the U.S. caring about you as a small-town person in Malyn would mean the world to them,” Lucyshyn said.