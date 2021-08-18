East Aurora man, 41, dies while hiking in the Adirondacks

A 41-year-old East Aurora man died earlier this month while hiking in the Adirondacks, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported Tuesday.

DEC dispatchers in Ray Brook, a hamlet in North Elba, received a call at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 reporting that a male hiker at the Lillian Brook lean-to in the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area was feeling sick and wasn't able to walk any farther. The wilderness area is located east of Mount Marcy and west of Route 87 in Essex County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Forest rangers rode out on an ATV as far as the trail could accommodate the vehicle before traveling the rest of the way on foot. They got to the scene about 9:20 p.m. and found the hiker had died.

Six additional rangers responded but they determined the trail was too hazardous to allow them to carry out the hiker's body. They then contacted the State Police aviation unit, which sent a helicopter to the scene at 10:45 a.m. the next day to remove the body to a landing zone before it was taken to the Essex County Coroner.

State Police and the DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation still are investigating the incident. The identity of the victim and a cause of death have not been released.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.