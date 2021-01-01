East Aurora couple has one of first babies in WNY in 2021

One of the first babies born in the region in 2021 arrived early Friday morning at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, Catholic Health announced.
Atreyu Allard was born at 2:13 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces, the hospital system announced.
His parents are Ivy Bindig and Quinn Allard of East Aurora, Catholic Health said, announcing the first baby of the year born in its hospital system.
"Mother and baby are both resting and doing well," Catholic Health said in a news release.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.