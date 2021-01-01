 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Aurora couple has one of first babies in WNY in 2021
0 comments

East Aurora couple has one of first babies in WNY in 2021

Support this work for $1 a month
fin kirkham mercy 2 (copy)

Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

 By Robert Kirkham/News file photo

One of the first babies born in the region in 2021 arrived early Friday morning at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, Catholic Health announced.

Atreyu Allard was born at 2:13 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces, the hospital system announced.

His parents are Ivy Bindig and Quinn Allard of East Aurora, Catholic Health said, announcing the first baby of the year born in its hospital system.

"Mother and baby are both resting and doing well," Catholic Health said in a news release.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News