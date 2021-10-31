Early voting results in lower than expected totals despite hot mayoral race

+3 Mayoral candidates push for votes as Pridgen urges calm With just three days left in one of the most intense mayoral races in Buffalo history, India Walton and Byron Brown took to the streets Saturday to shake hands, hand out candy and persuade any undecided voters to come to their side.

"We think that's pretty good," he said, noting that many voters at early sites were asking for his "Write Down Byron Brown" stamps for use in his write-in effort.

The Walton campaign did not comment, except to note that volunteers would be showing up with Walton signs at various early voting venues throughout the city.

Zellner, who is also chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party and a Walton supporter, said voters in South Buffalo at the Tosh Collins Senior Center continue to register the highest turnout so far at about 2,700. That compares to about 1,900 at the Delevan-Grider Community Center on the East Side, 1,600 at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site on Delaware Avenue and 2,200 at the North Buffalo Community Center.

"South Buffalo still has the highest turnout in the city," Zellner said.

Though nobody is making predictions, South Buffalo is expected to emerge as a Brown stronghold because of its strong concentration of police officers, firefighters and other city workers thought to be in his camp.

Since defeating incumbent Mayor Byron W. Brown in the June Democratic primary, Walton has gone from "India Who?" to universally recognized on the streets of Buffalo.

Walton, however, dismissed much of the early voting numbers from South Buffalo. Noting that voters could cast early ballots at any polling site in the county, she said some of the South Buffalo votes could stem from striking workers at Mercy Hospital who support her.