Ahead of the primary elections on June 27, the Erie County elections commissioners announced that early voting will begin Saturday and continue through June 25.

Erie County has 38 early voting sites, including the Board of Elections at 134 W. Eagle St. downtown.

For early voting, voters can cast their ballots at any of the 38 sites.

They are listed at elections.erie.gov. You can also call 716-858-8891 for more information.

Saturday is also the registration deadline for new voters who want to vote in the primary.