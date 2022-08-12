Early voting begins – again – and turnout could be low

In an election year like no other, voters can start heading to the polls Saturday.

Again.

Early voting for Election Day on Aug. 23 begins at 38 polling locations across Erie County.

Early voter turnout could be light if voter registration and absentee ballot requests are any indication, Erie County Board of Elections officials say. But a higher turnout is expected for Election Day itself.

“Absentee requests indicate a low turnout,” Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said in a statement. “Erie County has always ranked first or second in the state in early voting turnout. The first few days of early voting gives us a good indication as to what to expect. Republican voters still are mainly election day voters, and we expect a higher turnout on the 23rd on Election Day as a result.”

Registered Democrats and Republicans in New York already voted in a primary election on June 28, notably choosing Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin as their respective candidates. But because a judge threw out some proposed new districts, some primaries were delayed, including ones for members of Congress and the State Senate.

They include:

23rd Congressional district. This election is in the newly reconfigured 23rd District. In the still existing 23rd District, a special election will also be held, for a district that covers different geography.

The redrawn district encompasses the southern half of Erie County, as well as six other Southern Tier counties, stretching from Chautauqua to Chemung. It is considered one of the reddest districts in the state.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, a former Buffalo school board member, withdrew his re-election bid in June after announcing he would support bills banning assault weapons, raise the age on some gun purchases to 21, limit gun magazine capacity and ban the sale of military-style body armor to civilians.

The May 14 Tops supermarket shooting that killed 10 in Buffalo and a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead both were carried out with weapons that were legally obtained, authorities have said.

Jacobs called the Buffalo massacre a “profoundly impactful event.”

In this newly drawn district, state Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy will face off against former gubernatorial nominee Carl Paladino. The winner will face Democratic candidate Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer, in the November general election.

26th Congressional district. Rep. Brian Higgins is seeking a 10th term. He faces Emin “Eddie” Egriu, a contractor who has tried three previous times to get on the ballot.

The winner will face retired Army Sgt. Steven Sams II of Getzville, a Republican, in the November election.

61st State Senate District. Like Jacobs, Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra cited his opposition to the GOP stance on gun issues and dropped out of the Republican contest. Although his name will remain on the ballot, incumbent Edward A. Rath III will prevail.

Democrats, meanwhile, must choose between State Sen. Sean Ryan and challenger Benjamin S. Carlisle, an attorney. Ryan is the incumbent in the 60th Senate District, but with redistricting, he is running in the 61st District. The winner will face Rath in November.

Special election. With the unexpected resignation of Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from Corning, voters of the existing, differently configured 23rd Congressional District will choose a successor to complete the final few months of Reed’s term.

Because this is a special election, and not a primary, all registered voters in the district may cast ballots.

A complete list of candidates is available at the board of election’s website at elections.erie.gov, and the public may call 716-858-8891 with any questions.

Early voting continues through Aug. 21, with polls open from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Voters may cast their ballot at any early voting location, regardless of address.

Only residents registered with the Democratic, Republican, and Conservative parties are eligible to vote in the primaries. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Primary Day.