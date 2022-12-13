Early step taken toward eminent domain of Cobblestone properties

The City of Buffalo on Tuesday moved a step toward seizing by eminent domain two dilapidated 19th-century brick buildings in the Cobblestone District.

The Common Council scheduled a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 on allowing the Council and the Byron Brown administration to make a final determination on 110 and 118 South Park Ave. after examining public feedback and findings from an environmental review. Their action occurs as owner Darryl Carr prepares to head back to Housing Court next week to demolish one of the buildings to make way for an ambitious – some say improbable – skyscraper project.

Eminent domain eyed for two derelict Cobblestone District properties Mayor Byron Brown has begun the process to invoke eminent domain to take control of two deteriorating 19th century Cobblestone District properties that have been in and out of Housing Court for years.

"This has long been a vexing problem," said Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski, who introduced a resolution on Sept. 20 seeking to protect the properties located in a locally landmarked preservation district.

"The wheel's in motion, and we're one step closer to making a decision," Nowakowski said.

Carr said the city is acting hypocritical in seeking to take his property from him.

No agreement in Cobblestone case as owner seeks demolition: 'We resolved absolutely nothing' Attorneys for the City of Buffalo and Darryl Carr, the property owner, sparred over whether Housing Court has the power to authorize an emergency demolition of a property designated as a local landmark.

"Any other building in that condition and the city would order a demolition order like they did with the grain elevator," Carr said, referring to the Great Northern grain elevator.

"But in this situation, it's basically the opposite," Carr said. "They are using preservation to force me out of my property. This sets up all kinds of legal issues. I'm not sure what they are trying to accomplish here."

Council President Darius Pridgen, in noting the rarity of eminent domain cases before the Council, asked Nowakowski if he will make sure Carr is invited to the hearing. Nowakowski said he would do so.

"Eminent domain is not something that I, personally, would take lightly," Pridgen said. "I don't believe in government – unless it's absolutely necessary – taking people's properties. I think it's important to hear both sides, so we are able to make a decision based on facts."

The Cobblestone properties have faced code violations for years that city inspectors have said represent health, welfare and safety issues. Scaffolding is erected around a portion of the building on South Park and Illinois Street to protect against falling bricks, with barriers and fencing in the back where bricks have crumbled.

Judge grapples over fate of Cobblestone buildings: 'I'm begging for anybody to propose a solution' Next week, Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney will consider pending motions to either stabilize the buildings or order an emergency demolition. He indicated he's running out of patience, and the buildings are running out of time.

An engineering report Carr commissioned supports his claim that the properties are unsafe and contaminated from a foundry that operated there for 38 years. For years, he has wanted to build Unity Tower at Cobblestone Place, which would include condominiums, hotel suites, retail and dining. Carr has yet to present his plan before the city's planning board.

The Brown administration is working with the Council to get ready for the public meeting.

"The public hearing is a needed step in the mayor's goal of seeing that 110 and 118 South Park are preserved and redeveloped," said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning.

"We expect there will be comments from the many people who have wanted to see the property redeveloped over the years it has sat without investment," he said. "The hearing will inform the administration and the Council about whether eminent domain should be pursued."