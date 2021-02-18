Early designs for The Riverline to be shown Feb. 24

The Western New York Land Conservancy wants the public to consider and offer feedback on early design concepts for the planned Riverline trail during a livestreamed YouTube event at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Two architectural consultants will discuss the early designs for transforming the former DL&W rail corridor extending from Canalside to the Buffalo River into a nature trail and greenway. To register and receive a link for the event, go to wnylc.org.

“Getting the public's input on the initial concepts is a significant step in our design work,” said Barbara Wilks of W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, the lead design firm.

“As designers, we rely on input from participating communities to shed light on what they value and want the future of the space to become," said Walter Hood, principal of Hood Design Studio, which is also working on the project. "Weaving this input into our work results in a design that will be idiosyncratic and particular to Buffalo.”

To learn more about the project, go to theriverline.com or call 687-1225.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

