 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early designs for The Riverline to be shown Feb. 24
0 comments

Early designs for The Riverline to be shown Feb. 24

Support this work for $1 a month

The Western New York Land Conservancy wants the public to consider and offer feedback on early design concepts for the planned Riverline trail during a livestreamed YouTube event at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Two architectural consultants will discuss the early designs for transforming the former DL&W rail corridor extending from Canalside to the Buffalo River into a nature trail and greenway. To register and receive a link for the event, go to wnylc.org.

“Getting the public's input on the initial concepts is a significant step in our design work,” said Barbara Wilks of W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, the lead design firm.

“As designers, we rely on input from participating communities to shed light on what they value and want the future of the space to become," said Walter Hood, principal of Hood Design Studio, which is also working on the project. "Weaving this input into our work results in a design that will be idiosyncratic and particular to Buffalo.”

To learn more about the project, go to theriverline.com or call 687-1225.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WNY Land Conservancy seeks Riverline proposals
Local News

WNY Land Conservancy seeks Riverline proposals

  • Updated

The Western New York Land Conservancy is seeking proposals from firms for the third phase of its project to create the Riverline, a nature trail and greenway being developed along the former rail corridor running from Canalside to the Buffalo River. The request for proposals for the project’s concept and schematic design phase can be found at theriverline.com. Interested

DL&W corridor project gets a name: 'The Riverline'
Local News

DL&W corridor project gets a name: 'The Riverline'

  • Updated

The DL&W corridor project – a 1.5-mile stretch of abandoned rail line from Canalside to the Buffalo River near the Tesla plant – now has a name. The Western New York Land Conservancy announced the nature trail and greenway will be called “The Riverline.” Three sections of the trail also will have names: “the Del,” “the Junctures” and “the

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Efforts intensify to boost Covid-19 vaccinations in Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News