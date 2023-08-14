Dec. 12, 1928 – July 29, 2023

Earl C. Huckins, a superintendent on school construction projects, including many of the newer buildings at what is now Canisius University, died July 29 in ElderWood Lockport. He was 94.

The son of a carpenter, he was born in St. Petersburg, Fla., and grew up in the suburb of Gulfport. A Boy Scout in a troop associated with a volunteer fire department, he responded to emergencies during World War II while older firefighters were serving in the armed forces.

When his father moved to Annapolis, Md., to work in a shipyard, he joined the Maryland Army National Guard at the age of 16. After another move brought the family to Western New York, he graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1946, studied industrial arts at what was then Buffalo State Teachers College and began working as an apprentice carpenter.

Mr. Huckins started as a carpenter for Balling Construction Corp. in 1952 and advanced to become a construction superintendent. He oversaw workmen on projects that included the Waterfront School in Buffalo, Bishop Neumann and Cardinal O'Hara high schools, St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Amherst and, at Canisius, the Student Center, Churchill Tower, Koessler Athletic Center and two dormitories.

He enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 1948, serving in Company K in the City of Tonawanda and attaining the rank of sergeant.

One of the leading marksmen in his National Guard unit, he was successful in statewide competitions. After his discharge in 1959, he also won events in numerous meets as a member of the Twin City Revolver & Rifle Club of Tonawanda.

Mr. Huckins became a member of the Gratwick Hose Company in North Tonawanda in 1955 and was active as a Mason. He joined Sutherland Lodge 826, Free & Accepted Masons, in 1962 and was master in 1969. He was appointed grand steward for the State of New York Grand Lodge in 1977.

He and his first wife, the former Marjorie Gardner, were married in 1950. After she died in 1967, a friend of his from National Guard rifle competitions who lived in Greenwood in Steuben County introduced him to a widow, Ruth Hall, and they were married in 1973.

Upon his retirement in 1985, they moved to a house he built in Greenwood, where he quickly became active in the local volunteer fire department.

He served as an emergency medical technician and ambulance driver for more than 20 years. He was honored as the Steuben County Emergency Medical Services Person of the Year for 2007 and Greenwood Citizen of the Year in 2009.

He also joined Sentinel Lodge 151, F&AM, in Greenwood and served several years as master.

Mr. Huckins and his wife returned to the North Tonawanda area to live in Wheatfield Commons in 2017. She died in 2019.

Survivors include a son, Carl; a daughter, Karen Webber; his wife Ruth’s daughter, Jodi Mrzygut; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services Aug. 26 in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton, will be private.