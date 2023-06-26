Electric bicycles are gaining popularity in Western New York, hot on the heels of the growth of bike paths and trails.

Perhaps inevitably, that combination is leading to questions about whether these sorts of vehicles should be allowed on bike paths and trails alongside other bicyclists, walkers and runners.

An e-bike is a bicycle with operable pedals that also has an electric motor. New York State law allows riders to operate e-bikes on some streets without a license or registration, but municipalities have the power to further regulate e-bike usage on trails and in parks.

Not all e-bikes are the same. There are three general classes:

Class 1 e-bikes have a motor that provides an assist only when the cyclist is pedaling. The motor cuts off when the bike reaches 20 mph.

Class 2 e-bikes have a motor that can propel the bike even when the rider is not pedaling. The motor on these bikes also cuts off when the bike reaches 20 mph.

Class 3 e-bikes also have a motor that will propel the bike without pedaling, but these bikes have a maximum speed of 28 mph before the motor cuts off.

“It’s hard to paint them all with the same brush,” said Kevin Heffernan, communications director for GOBike, an organization that promotes bicycling to build more active and sustainable communities.

The Town of Tonawanda prohibits motor vehicles on its 4-mile Rails to Trails walking and bike path. But e-bikes are kind of a gray area in that rule, said Town of Tonawanda Councilman Carl Szarek, who chairs the town’s Youth, Parks and Recreation Committee.

When the Rails to Trails path first opened in Tonawanda, e-bikes were not as popular as they are now in Western New York, so they weren’t really a consideration when the town was setting rules for the trail, Szarek said.

But now, as more and more people ride e-bikes, the town is “keeping a close eye” on e-bike usage on the trails to see if it becomes an issue, he said. There have been e-bike riders on the trail, Szarek said, but he’s not aware of anyone riding recklessly, and the town hasn’t received any complaints about e-bikes on the trail.

Katie Marsh, who was riding a traditional bike on the Tonawanda Rails to Trails path one afternoon last week with her husband, Wayne, said she believes e-bikes should be allowed on trails.

“I never thought about e-bikes not being allowed,” Marsh said. “I don’t view e-bikes as any more dangerous than a regular bike just because they have a motor in them.”

Bradshaw Hovey, president of the Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club, said he knows cyclists who could easily reach the same speeds as e-bikes just by pedaling – especially if they are riding downhill.

“There are riders in our club, maybe not for a whole ride, but for part of a ride, who would be going 25 mph on their own,” he said.

And as Heffernan notes, it is not necessarily the speed or the power source of an e-bike that can make it dangerous – it’s the cyclist’s behavior.

“An e-bike moving too quickly on a trail could be the same as someone using a road bike at a high speed,” Heffernan said.

In the town of Amherst, e-bikes are allowed on trails and paths, as long as riders are not using the electric assistance, Jessica O’Neil, town communications coordinator, said in an email to The Buffalo News.

Five users of the Ellicott Creek Trailway in Amherst said last week that they were in favor of e-bikes on trails. None of them ever had a bad encounter with an electric bicyclist, they said.

But not everyone wants to see e-bike usage expand.

Joette Fabrizi was almost hit by two children on an electric scooter while walking on Delaware Road with her friend and their four dogs. Fabrizi, a senior citizen, recalled she couldn’t move out of the way fast enough with her dogs, but luckily, the kids were able to slow down and avoided running into her.

While she was not harmed in the incident, she was left startled and concerned for her safety afterwards.