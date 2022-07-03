D'Youville to reimburse student tuition loan debt for two undergrads every semester

Two lucky D’Youville University undergraduates are going to be chosen every semester to have their student tuition loan debt reimbursed, university officials announced.

Under a new program entitled “My Dog Ate My Debt,” the students will be selected by lottery and announced at the fall and spring commencement ceremonies, beginning next fall.

Eligible students will be given a lottery ball at the commencement ceremony and they will put their ball in a spinner when they receive their diplomas on stage. At the end of the ceremony, two balls will be drawn and each student will be given a cash prize equivalent to their D’Youville tuition loan debt.

One winning student will be a graduate of an associate’s program, the other will be a bachelor’s program graduate. More information is available at debt.dyu.info.

D’Youville president Lorrie Clemo noted that it is “a truly one-of-a-kind program that helps give undergraduates a fresh financial start as they begin their career journey.”

