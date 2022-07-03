 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D'Youville to reimburse student tuition loan debt for two undergrads every semester

  • Updated
University College signs (copy)

D'Youville University sign on the front lawn of their main Koessler Administration Building on Porter Avenue in Buffalo on Friday, March 25, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham
Support this work for $1 a month

Two lucky D’Youville University undergraduates are going to be chosen every semester to have their student tuition loan debt reimbursed, university officials announced.

Under a new program entitled “My Dog Ate My Debt,” the students will be selected by lottery and announced at the fall and spring commencement ceremonies, beginning next fall.

Eligible students will be given a lottery ball at the commencement ceremony and they will put their ball in a spinner when they receive their diplomas on stage. At the end of the ceremony, two balls will be drawn and each student will be given a cash prize equivalent to their D’Youville tuition loan debt.

One winning student will be a graduate of an associate’s program, the other will be a bachelor’s program graduate. More information is available at debt.dyu.info.

D’Youville president Lorrie Clemo noted that it is “a truly one-of-a-kind program that helps give undergraduates a fresh financial start as they begin their career journey.”

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

