Faculty at D'Youville University plan to picket the school's opening assembly Tuesday over ongoing frustration at going nearly two years without a new contract.

But it's not just the divide over medical insurance, short-term disability, paid time off and other labor issues yet to be resolved for 150 full-time faculty and librarians at the bargaining table.

The action also reflects the union's deep distrust of President Lorrie Clemo, whose tenure that began in 2017 has been marked by mass layoffs, multiple lawsuits, a revolving door of human resource directors, a vote of no confidence from the faculty and lingering distrust over what union officials say has been a lack of transparency and candor concerning an internet security breach in February.

"We're at the lowest morale point that even people with decades of prior experience at D'Youville have ever experienced," said philosophy professor Brandon Absher, president of the D'Youville chapter of the American Association of University Professors. "There is a general climate of retaliation that has exacerbated the conflict between the faculty and administration."

In a letter sent to the executive committee of D'Youville's board of trustees Wednesday, Absher said the administration offered "incorrect information on multiple occasions" over the loss of web access across the campus beginning Feb. 8. It wasn't until months later that the union learned there had been a security breach. This was acknowledged by the administration to both the New York and Vermont attorney general offices but never, Absher said, to the faculty or student body.

"The public spread of misinformation and failure to communicate adequately regarding the nature and cause of the breach has been incredibly corrosive to the already frayed relationship between the faculty and the administration, most especially President Clemo," the letter said.

The Faculty Senate gave a vote of no confidence in Clemo's leadership in April 2021.

An unsigned statement from D'Youville sharply disputed the union's claims.

D'Youville has "thrived," the statement said, despite a difficult period marked by a pandemic, with its elevation to university status, the opening of the Health Professions HUB and promotion of the athletics program to Division II.

"Progress of this sort comes with change, which is never easy," the statement said. "Some who are uncomfortable with these changes have directed criticism at the university's administration."

D'Youville "has gone to great lengths to be sensitive to the needs of the whole university community, including the faculty," the statement said. Bonuses were handed out to faculty over the past holiday season when none was called for in the existing contract, and annual salary increases continued being given even as salaries and wages for the remainder of campus were frozen or cut.

Higher ed turmoil includes lawsuits, no-confidence votes, collective bargaining effort Area colleges and universities, under stress from enrollment and revenue losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now contending with a significant uptick in problems.

The administration, the statement said, has "worked tirelessly" to reach an agreement over the current contract impasse, but that it was the union, and not the administration, that had pulled away in the past week from negotiations when an end appeared in sight.

The data breach remains an issue the union is still seeking forthright information on from the administration, Absher said.

"There was a break-in and the president lied about it to the staff and community," he said. "They blamed it on the blizzard, on hardware. They have never publicly acknowledged a hack."

"D'Youville University Data Breach Notice to Consumers" appeared on the website of Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark on June 7. A statement from the school said the university "discovered suspicious activity in our network" on Feb. 8, the first day of the breach.

"We immediately took steps to secure our systems and initiated an investigation into the nature and scope of the event with the assistance of third-party forensics experts," the statement said. "The investigation determined certain files were acquired by an unknown actor while on DYU's network on Feb. 8, 2023."

Later, the statement said that the school "confirmed that one of the files contained sensitive information related to you," apparently referring to a Vermonter who attends D'Youville.

The statement from the administration said the school community was sent updates on the disruption and the union was assured that an external review determined there hadn't been a breach of faculty data.

"That same external review concluded that data belonging to a handful of individuals – none of whom are faculty – may potentially have been compromised," and those individuals and the proper government agencies were notified, the statement said. "At this point, there is no reason to believe that the incident will have any further impact on any members of the D'Youville community."

Faculty resentment toward the Clemo administration includes its refusal to approve sabbaticals after the union opposed a new policy the administration sought. Every faculty member in 2022 who applied for sabbatical was denied.

"That's an example of the culture of retaliation that has reshaped the institution dramatically," Absher said.

There is also lingering animosity over D'Youville's decision in fall 2018 to eliminate the entire undergraduate education department.

"Every single person was pushed out the door in a pretty ruthless way" by giving people pink slips two weeks before the start of the fall semester, which allowed them little time to find jobs elsewhere, Absher said.