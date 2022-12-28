 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
During the blizzard, the zoo's bighorn sheep were 'having a good time'

Buffalo Zoo bison exhibit (copy)

Caroline, one of three new American bison, munches on alfalfa at the Buffalo Zoo  a month ago -- during warmer weather on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

The bison and the bighorn sheep went between their indoor enclosures and the outdoors during the harsh blizzard conditions.

They were the only ones at the Buffalo Zoo choosing to venture outside.

Staff who worked there over the weekend, including on Christmas, were kept busy creating openings to animal enclosures in order to feed the animals and provide medicines.

But it was a struggle, said Tricia Gunther, curator of behavior and animal welfare.

"We had to trudge through a lot of tall snow drifts to get doors opened to the animal buildings, and most of the drifts were taller than us," Gunther said.

"It literally took someone 40 minutes to walk from one end of the zoo to the other, but we all banded together."

All the animals were safe and secure – including the bison. 

"We kept an eye on them, and they do quite well in this kind of weather," said Brad Poynter, curator of animal operations. "They have a barn they can go into, and they would go in and out of there eating hay and snow.

"The bighorn sheep are used to this weather, too, and were climbing around and having a good time," he said.

Poynter said the zoo staff rose to the occasion.

"Everyone's absolutely gone above and beyond," he said. "We can't stress how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication, and willingness to spend Christmas there."

The closing of the zoo caused the cancellation of one of its biggest revenue-generating events of the year, when the facility is lit up during Christmas week. Poynter urged people who want to support the zoo to go to buffalozoo.org and make a donation.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

