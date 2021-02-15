Dunkirk nonprofit plans new housing development for Fruit Belt neighborhood

The three-story building would include 21 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units.

Fifteen units would be reserved for those with special needs, although Whitney said officials are still "working right now to figure out what populations we want to target." Rents for those units would be set at 30% of the area median income, while all the other units would be for 50% or 60% of the AMI.

The parcels include 326, 330, 332, 334 and 336 High, 179 Peach and 178 and 180 Grape, and are already zoned for neighborhood residential and mixed-use edge district. A single wooden-framed building on one of the properties would be demolished, but the other seven are vacant.

STEL also proposes to build five three-bedroom duplexes, one two-bedroom duplex and five single-family homes on 21 other properties, all zoned for neighborhood residential.

The apartment building would be handled by Buffalo Construction Consultants, while Rochester-based Atlas Construction would undertake the scattered-site work on the other properties.

Whitney said the nonprofits and architects are working on the final details and budget, but expect to apply for 9% low-income housing tax credits through New York State Homes and Community Renewal to fund the entire project.