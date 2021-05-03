 Skip to main content
Dunkirk man killed after vehicle collides with train
A Dunkirk man was killed after the motor vehicle he was operating collided with a train Sunday on Temple Road between Route 5 and Willow Road in the Town of Dunkirk, according to State Police.

Troopers said William D. Miller, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was in the path of an oncoming CSX railroad engine with three tankers, according to troopers.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in the investigation, which was still ongoing.

