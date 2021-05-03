Dunkirk man killed after vehicle collides with train

A Dunkirk man was killed after the motor vehicle he was operating collided with a train Sunday on Temple Road between Route 5 and Willow Road in the Town of Dunkirk, according to State Police.

Troopers said William D. Miller, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was in the path of an oncoming CSX railroad engine with three tankers, according to troopers.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in the investigation, which was still ongoing.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.