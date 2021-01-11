Dunkirk ice cream maker gets $750,000 grant backing expansion

Wells Enterprises' ice cream manufacturing plant in Dunkirk is receiving a $750,000 economic development grant from National Grid to support an expansion.

Wells, which acquired Fieldbrook Foods Corp. in 2019, is planning an $87 million project at the facility. The project calls for adding manufacturing lines and up to 70 new jobs at the Chautauqua County plant, which has about 750 employees.

National Grid is making its grant through a program aimed at helping customers offset costs related to electricity infrastructure upgrades stemming from expansions or construction projects.

“Ice cream manufacturing has been synonymous with Dunkirk for more than a century, and Wells Enterprises’ investment signifies that the company wants to remain in the area for another 100 years,” said National Grid regional director Ken Kujawa.

“As Wells expands its operations, adds staff and plans ahead, we look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure the integrity of the electricity system, identify new ways to work together and help Wells achieve their goals,” he said.

Matt Glynn

