Due to weather, delivery of The Buffalo News delayed today

Due to weather and road conditions, delivery of The Buffalo News will be delayed today.
Carriers will be working to complete deliveries throughout the day as conditions improve.
The News apologizes for any inconvenience this causes customers. Subscribers have complete digital access to The News via BuffaloNews.com, The News’ mobile and tablet apps and the e-edition.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.