Due to holiday, Buffalo garbage pickup to continue Sunday
Due to holiday, Buffalo garbage pickup to continue Sunday

Garbage pickup in the City of Buffalo will continue Sunday due to the New Year’s Day holiday, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge said that Department of Public Works officials are advising residents whose trash is normally collected on Friday to leave their totes at the curb on Sunday if they were not already emptied on Saturday.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

