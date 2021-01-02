Due to holiday, Buffalo garbage pickup to continue Sunday

Garbage pickup in the City of Buffalo will continue Sunday due to the New Year’s Day holiday, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
DeGeorge said that Department of Public Works officials are advising residents whose trash is normally collected on Friday to leave their totes at the curb on Sunday if they were not already emptied on Saturday.
