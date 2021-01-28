Dual cigarette and e-cigarette use rivals health risks for those who only smoke

The study reinforces findings of Roswell Park researchers.

“The most striking finding in this new report is not the dual use observation that’s highlighted in the press material but the fact that those who only vape and don’t use cigarettes had lower levels of these cardiac biomarkers,” Hyland told The Buffalo News.

Roughly 100 researchers and smoking cessation specialists work on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Leading researchers at Roswell reported in 2018 that people who both smoke cigarettes and use e-cigarettes had toxicant exposures similar to, or even higher, than exposures for those who used cigarettes alone.

“Our data suggest that potential harm reduction can only be achieved if smokers switch completely to e-cigarettes and discontinue use of deadly combustible tobacco products,” said Maciej Goniewicz, associate professor of oncology in the Department of Health Behavior at Roswell Park and first author of that study.

Roswell researchers plan to soon release results of more related research about the relative harms of both products, Roswell Park spokeswoman Annie Deck-Miller told The News.