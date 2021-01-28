Dual cigarette and e-cigarette use rivals health risks for those who only smoke

Smoking cigarettes while using e-cigarettes results in the same harmful health impacts as in those who smoke only cigarettes, an American Heart Association study concluded this month, echoing continuing research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo and elsewhere.
The latest study of more than 7,100 American adults analyzed the association of cigarette smoking and e-cigarette use with inflammation and oxidative stress biomarkers that help predict heart attack, heart failure and other cardiovascular events, according to the Heart Association.
“Given the lag time between tobacco exposure and disease symptoms and diagnosis, identifying the association between e-cigarette use and sensitive biomarkers of subclinical cardiovascular injury is necessary for understanding the long-term effects of newer tobacco products such as e-cigarettes,” study lead author Andrew C. Stokes said in a news release.
Stokes is an assistant professor of global health in the Boston University School of Public Health.
The research flowed from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study, which started in 2013 and will track the tobacco-related behavior of 49,000 people in the U.S. and Canada until at least 2023.
Subjects age 12 and older have agreed to answer questions about their tobacco use, as well as provide annual blood and urine samples as part of the study, led internationally by Andrew Hyland, chair of health behavior at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute in Buffalo.
The study reinforces findings of Roswell Park researchers.
“The most striking finding in this new report is not the dual use observation that’s highlighted in the press material but the fact that those who only vape and don’t use cigarettes had lower levels of these cardiac biomarkers,” Hyland told The Buffalo News.
Smoking rates in several counties – including Erie and Niagara – are higher than the state and national average, and average health outcomes and longevity are
Roughly 100 researchers and smoking cessation specialists work on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Leading researchers at Roswell reported in 2018 that people who both smoke cigarettes and use e-cigarettes had toxicant exposures similar to, or even higher, than exposures for those who used cigarettes alone.
“Our data suggest that potential harm reduction can only be achieved if smokers switch completely to e-cigarettes and discontinue use of deadly combustible tobacco products,” said Maciej Goniewicz, associate professor of oncology in the Department of Health Behavior at Roswell Park and first author of that study.
Roswell researchers plan to soon release results of more related research about the relative harms of both products, Roswell Park spokeswoman Annie Deck-Miller told The News.
The latest study was first reported in Circulation, the journal of the Heart Association. Researchers analyzed five biomarkers of participants grouped into four categories: those who used traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes within 30 days: those who used neither product; those who only vaped; and those who only smoked cigarettes.
More than half (58.6%) of participants did not use cigarettes or e-cigarettes; nearly 2% vaped exclusively; about 30% smoked cigarettes exclusively; and about 10% used e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes.
Researchers said the study underlines the need for health providers and educators to stress that dual cigarette and e-cigarette use does not lower health risks.
