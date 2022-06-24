Drunk driver who killed 18-year-old bicyclist in Lancaster sentenced to prison

The drunk driver who pleaded guilty to killing an 18-year-old East Aurora native in August 2020 has been sentenced to prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kevin J. Czajka, 55, of Lancaster, will serve an indeterminate sentence of 1 2/3 to five years behind bars and will have his driver's license revoked, State Supreme Court Justice Paul P. Wojtaszek ordered Friday. Czajka pleaded guilty May 31 to felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

At around 10 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020, Czajka – while impaired by alcohol – drove east on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster and struck two people on bicycles, prosecutors said. Czajka fled the scene and did not report the incident, police said, but was found about 40 minutes later at his home after law enforcement followed several pieces of his Chevrolet Silverado along the roadway, The News reported previously.

Maytham J. Vukelic, 18, was one of the bicyclists hit. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and died from his injuries while at the hospital. The other bicyclist, a teenage boy, was hospitalized for several days due to injuries, but eventually was released.

Vukelic, described as an avid lover of the outdoors, had graduated from East Aurora High School and planned to take a year off before attending Paul Smith's College in Adirondack State Park, according to a statement from his family.

When Czajka was first arraigned in September 2020, he faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, The News reported.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

