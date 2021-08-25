Drugged-driving charge filed in Lewiston crash that killed passenger

A 29-year-old Youngstown man was driving under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a tree, fatally injuring his passenger, in June in Lewiston, police said Wednesday.

Patrick Pardee turned himself in to Lewiston police to face charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by a combined influence of drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and a traffic violation.

Pardee was driving on Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery in the Town of Lewiston at 10 p.m. June 18 when he went off the road and hit a tree. Pardee was treated at Erie County Medical Center for his injuries and recovered.

His passenger, Matthew Maines, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are no words, really," said his mother, Kerrie. "We are glad justice is being done and it was found no fault of our son. We thank all our friends, family and co-workers for all they have done."

The Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit helped investigate. Pardee was taken Wednesday to the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.

