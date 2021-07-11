Drizzly Taste of Buffalo brings out 'the real foodies'

For two newcomers to Buffalo, the drizzly second day of the celebrated Taste of Buffalo was not only a palate pleaser, but an eye-opener.
Christina Karamanos and Jerome Seglan of Buffalo were surprised to see hundreds of people ignore persistent light rain to sample local food.
"I thought it was going to be kind of dead," said Karamanos, originally from California but recently of Rochester, as she and former Boston, Mass., resident Seglan waited in a long but fast-moving line for Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles.
"You can tell who the real foodies are," said Seglan.
The second, soggy day of the 38th version of the Taste, a pared-down post-pandemic version of the usual sun-splashed shoulder-to-shoulder celebration, was marked by good cheer among both cooks and eaters eager to attend one of the first festivals of the season after widespread cancellations last year.
Many couples or groups split up the rain-blocking duties, with one person holding an umbrella over those who were eating. Pop-up tents that usually provide a refuge from sun worked just as well against showers, as did the Statler's marquee.
And some people, like Pasquale Maggiore of Wheatfield, just ate their dessert in the drizzle. "We're a Bills town," said Maggiore, who didn't bother with a jacket or umbrella. "It's just a nice gentle rain; it's not to the point where we need to take cover."
For Maggiore, there was more to the visit than sampling delicious tidbits, which included the Cheesecake Guy's confections. "It's important to be out here because of all the things that restaurants have gone through," he said. "It's important to be out here to support them."
The sentiment was felt on the other side of the counters. "This proves that people will still come out, rain or shine," said Cody Grasso, co-owner of BW's Barbecue. He appreciated his spacious spot on Niagara Square, where his patrons on Saturday had been able to line up for some 50 feet to order the restaurant's signature ribs, peach habanero pork sliders or grilled pineapple. His crew, which included several relatives, was hustling to fill orders and the crowd was in a good mood, he said.
Mark Ebeling of Danny's South saw the silver lining on what was otherwise a cloudy, gray day. "Look," he said, gesturing at the steady drizzle, "It's raining right now and people are still out. If this was a normal Taste of Buffalo, people would leave if it started to rain, but today they are just staying here."
Support Local Journalism
Overall, he said, "It's very good to be back out and see people. This is our best way to advertise, and people are happy to get out."
Attendance can only be calculated because "people can come and go in multiple ways throughout the event," said Amber Hartman, chair of the 2021 festival. "But we felt that between the two days that we've had some really great attendance and positive responses from people. Saturday was a gorgeous day, and while the lines were long, they moved very quickly, and people were happy. Today, the liquid sunshine has not deterred people from coming down either."
Hartman said this year she noticed "so many reunions of people who are like, 'I haven't seen you in forever!' "
Tops Friendly Markets, sponsor of the Taste, operated both a busy prize tent and a well-staffed booth offering free Covid-19 vaccines. The pharmacy team vaccinated six people on Saturday and one in the early part of Sunday.
"We're trying to offer the vaccine anywhere that might have five or more people who would be interested," said Jamie Keller, a Tops clinical pharmacy specialist.
Green Citizens Bank ponchos were popular with the crowd. RayLynn Rodriguez, a banker in the Northtowns office, was delighted to see her employer's logo everywhere she looked. "Obviously, with the way the rain is going, it's just awesome that we have them," she said.
Between courses, Mira Olma of the East Side and Brian Verso of Grand Island, who were classmates at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, found a dry place to perch at the top of the City Hall steps. At their first Taste of Buffalo, they enjoyed specialties from Buffalo Soul and India Gate.
While they knew the festival was smaller – 23 booths and food trucks this year, compared to 62 in 2019 – they were happy with the selection offered.
"There are a lot of Buffalo staples – and things I didn't even know existed," said Olma.
Here's what caught Gusto food editor Andrew Galarneau's fancy at this year's Taste of Buffalo.
A dish that drew a crowd Sunday was Local Kitchen and Beer Bar's short ribs poutine, which won the Gusto Critic's Choice Award for best in show.
"We are doing really good, even with the rain," said Michele Shine, who was serving up the poutine and beef on weck egg rolls. "People order one and then come back and order another one. They really like it."