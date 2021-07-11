Drizzly Taste of Buffalo brings out 'the real foodies'

For Maggiore, there was more to the visit than sampling delicious tidbits, which included the Cheesecake Guy's confections. "It's important to be out here because of all the things that restaurants have gone through," he said. "It's important to be out here to support them."

The sentiment was felt on the other side of the counters. "This proves that people will still come out, rain or shine," said Cody Grasso, co-owner of BW's Barbecue. He appreciated his spacious spot on Niagara Square, where his patrons on Saturday had been able to line up for some 50 feet to order the restaurant's signature ribs, peach habanero pork sliders or grilled pineapple. His crew, which included several relatives, was hustling to fill orders and the crowd was in a good mood, he said.

Mark Ebeling of Danny's South saw the silver lining on what was otherwise a cloudy, gray day. "Look," he said, gesturing at the steady drizzle, "It's raining right now and people are still out. If this was a normal Taste of Buffalo, people would leave if it started to rain, but today they are just staying here."

Overall, he said, "It's very good to be back out and see people. This is our best way to advertise, and people are happy to get out."