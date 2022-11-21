Driving ban lifted in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy, but travel advisory remains in place

A travel advisory has been lifted for most of the City of Buffalo, except for the southern portion of the city, where a travel ban was lifted Monday but a travel advisory remains in effect, Mayor Byron W. Brown said during a storm update.

Brown said city Department of Public works crews continue to make good progress on clearing snow-clogged arteries across the city, and hauling away snow in the northern, eastern and western sections of the city.

"In the southern section of the city, where we've gotten over four feet of snow, it has been a hauling operation," Brown said.

"We've made so much progress in three quarters of the city that we were able to lift the travel advisory for the eastern, northern and western portions of Buffalo at noon," he added.

That driving advisory was lifted at noon, at the same time a driving ban was lifted in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy.

The mayor said that he noticed that people are driving like there is no travel advisory in place in the southern part of the city. He urged caution for motorists.

"Ninety-five percent of streets have now had a pass through," Brown said.

He said the city will remove snow from the remaining 5% of streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy that have not yet been plowed later Monday night. If people are driving in those areas, they need to use caution, Brown said.

"There are still spots where you could get stuck, and we have a lot of heavy equipment that is lifting and hauling the snow, moving snow out of that portion of the city," Brown said.

In addition to plowing streets and hauling away snow, city crew have been able to assist residents who have needed transportation to get to dialysis, chemotherapy treatments and to pick up heart medications, the mayor said.

Brown said the city has received considerable assistance from the state.

"We would not have been able to get to this point without the significant state assistance," Brown said.

Nate Marton, commissioner of the Buffalo Department of Public Works and Street Sanitation, said 114 pieces of heavy equipment are still out in South Buffalo, Kaistertown and Lovejoy, where there is more significant snow-clearing work to be done.

"We understand people's frustrations," said Brown, "and (their) wanting to get out, but this was a snowstorm ... not a snowfall," the mayor said.

He also noted that it has been expensive to deal with the storm, with lots of overtime dollars that have yet to be calculated. Brown said more than $260,000 has been spent by the city on hiring private contractors to help with the snow clearing and hauling.